Clear, cold tonight; Warmer temperatures with rain next week

By WHIO Staff
 11 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clear and cold tonight
  • Sunny and mild this weekend
  • Rain returns late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Clear and chilly this evening with temperatures falling through the 40s. Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Frost expected by morning.

TOMORROW: Another dry day with mostly sunny skies. Warming up from the near 30 degrees early to a high in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Back to normal with highs around 60 degrees for Sunday with sun and clouds.

MONDAY: A milder morning in the upper 30s. Highs in the middle 60s which is warmer than normal. Still dry with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle possible, but most stay dry. Mild with temperatures around 60 degrees and becoming breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Rain arrives by evening. Mild with highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: More scattered showers, mainly early, and seasonably cool with highs in the middle 50s. A little breezy, too.

