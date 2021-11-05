Letter: Reader explains her ‘extremist agenda’

Oh Mr. Beadle; the use of semantics in politics should not be allowed. To call 3.5 trillion in wish list and gimmies is beyond semantics; that would be deceit, fraud, bribery, coercion, to pass this wish list as infrastructure. I believe you own a dictionary as many of us elders still do? Look the word up; Roads, bridges, air ports, shipping and receiving. That sort of seeable, touchable, physically touchable constructive, needful things; This part of the bill passed overwhelmingly as it should have and is needed and is accountable in the books.

