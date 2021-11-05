CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Grealish and Sancho could be thriving if each were at the other’s club | Jonathan Wilson

By Jonathan Wilson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbeN0_0cnPJnRp00

With Manchester City desperate for an equaliser against Crystal Palace last weekend, Jack Grealish was taken off. He was also taken off as City sought goals against Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool . Grealish has started nine of City’s 10 Premier League games since his move from Aston Villa and registered two assists – in the 5-0 win over Arsenal and the 4-1 win over Brighton – and one goal – in the 5-0 win over Norwich . It’s a crude measure and the season is only a quarter gone, but Grealish is yet to deliver game-turning moments in the biggest games or when the pressure is on.

Related: João Cancelo’s hat-trick of assists pulls Manchester City away from Club Brugge

But he is at least doing better than Jadon Sancho, who has started only three league games for Manchester United since he joined from Borussia Dortmund and completed none of them. He hasn’t scored and he hasn’t registered an assist. Worse than that, if the switch to a back three is more than a short-term fix, it’s very hard to see where he has any place in a side that have suddenly done away with wingers.

Saturday’s Manchester derby, quite apart from all the other intrigue, is a meeting of two highly gifted left-sided English forwards who made expensive summer moves and are struggling to adapt to their new environments. Except it probably won’t be because if Sancho is used at all it will almost certainly be from the bench, by which time Grealish may have been substituted.

Grealish is far less of a worry. Wide players at City often take time to settle and get used to the system. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sané, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva were far better in their second seasons at the club than their first. Pep Guardiola makes unusual demands and it’s only natural that it should take time for his players to become accustomed to that, perhaps especially if, like Grealish, they have been used to being the creative hub of their team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAxSo_0cnPJnRp00
Jack Grealish trudges off when Manchester City were 1-0 down during their 2-2 draw at Liverpool. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

The way João Cancelo operates is a further complication. At Villa, Grealish had Matt Targett overlapping from full-back, offering a passing option and potentially creating space by drawing the opposition full-back away, but Cancelo often goes infield, acting almost as an auxiliary playmaker. Remarkably, Cancelo (who has admittedly played 149 more minutes) has had more touches in the final third than Grealish this season. If Grealish seems less involved creatively than he might be, it may be for the very good reason that he is holding his position, offering a defence against the counter, to allow the attack to develop from different angles.

(Whether Grealish is a wide player at all is another issue: the suggestion in the summer was that Guardiola saw him as an option through the centre, but experiments as a false nine have so far failed to impress.)

Guardiola seems unconcerned, saying that Grealish has come “for four or five years” and that “step by step he will get it”. And it is also true that, as Guardiola said, “he’s facing teams that are set back so, so deep it’s more difficult to find spaces than before [at] a team that typically counterattacked”.

But still, particularly in those games when City have seemed blunt – against Tottenham , against Southampton , against PSG, against Palace – the sense has been of Grealish slowing attacks, of his determination to cast off his previous individuality and submit to the system leading him to take the safer option; balancing the individual and the system is never straightforward. “His positions are always good and he plays [with a] really good football perspective,” said Guardiola. “He creates free men when he has the ball. Every time he has the ball João and Rodri are alone and they can use him or do it the next time so in that time it’s really good. When he gets the ball it always has sense with everything he does. With the confidence and a little bit more time he will be aggressive.”

Grealish’s pass accuracy notably is up on last season, but key passes, shots and dribbles are all down. Which may, ultimately, all be to the good; it’s just that at this stage it feels as though what made Grealish special, his impishness, his capacity for the brilliant or unexpected, has rather been lost. And he doesn’t have the directness of Sané, the player he in effect replaced in the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fzH3_0cnPJnRp00
Ole Gunnar Solskjær speaks to Jadon Sancho after the draw with Atalanta earlier this week. Photograph: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

Sancho, meanwhile, has simply looked lost. Shots, key passes, dribbles are all dramatically down on last season. For him the issue is the opposite to that faced by Grealish. At Dortmund he was part of a highly systematised structure. Under Lucien Favre, Dortmund pressed hard and high. Sancho knew the triggers and knew where and when to move in relation to other players with and without the ball. It is the absence of that sort of precise organisation that has characterised Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s time in charge at Manchester United, in the past two seasons in an attacking sense and, since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, defensively. Sancho, having been used to having a detailed blueprint, is suddenly having to improvise in a way that is unfamiliar to him.

Of course, there is a left-sided forward who is used to bearing the creative burden and devising his own solutions – it’s just that he’s busy trying to subjugate himself to an unfamiliar structure. And that is the oddity of the two biggest transfers of English players this summer: the individualist has gone to a system club and the system player has gone to a club without structure. Both may yet perhaps adapt, but could it be that United and City each signed the wrong player, that Grealish would be better under Solskjær and Sancho under Guardiola?

• The caption on a picture was corrected on 5 November 2021 to reflect the fact that Manchester City drew at Liverpool, rather than losing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lucien Favre
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
João Cancelo
Person
Riyad Mahrez
chatsports.com

Michael Owen worries Jack Grealish is 'not suited to Pep Guardiola's style of football' after another subdued performance against Club Brugge...while Rio Ferdinand insists the £100m star simply needs 'time to learn the Man City way'

Michael Owen says he is a 'huge fan' of Jack Grealish but worries the £100million signing does not suit the style of football Manchester City play. Grealish produced another subdued performance during Manchester City's 4-1 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night and many have since questioned his compatibility with Pep Guardiola's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Michael Owen questions whether Man City is the right club for Jack Grealish

Michael Owen has questioned whether Manchester City is the right club for Jack Grealish, and insisted that he doesn’t fit Pep Guardiola’s team “like a glove”. Owen was quick to state that he does rate Grealish very highly, but that it doesn’t seem like he’s going to fit in as well at City as he could with another club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
heatworld

What's actually happened between Emily Atack and Jack Grealish?

For those of us who aren’t exactly into football, there was only one thing that made the Euros worth watching this summer – and that, of course, was Jack Grealish. The formerly lesser known Aston Villa footballer – who’s just moved to Manchester City for a whopping £100m signing – spawned countless “Mrs Grealish” memes and his long-suffering girlfriend, influencer and YouTuber Sasha Attwood, seemed to take it all good naturedly in her stride (after all, lusting after footballers is the UKs favourite past time after the actual game itself).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#S Club#Manchester United#Crystal Palace#Arsenal#Club Brugge#Borussia Dortmund#English
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City told Dusan Vlahovic will cost them £70m

What the papers sayManchester City have been told they can sign Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic in January. However, The Sun reports that they will have to pay £70million to get the 21-year-old.El Nacional say that Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard and instead want his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, whose contract at the Bernabeu expires next summer.Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is a target for Manchester United, according to Todofichajes, with the the Old Trafford club prepared to pay the 80million euro release clause in his contract to beat Chelsea to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Kyle Walker: ”There’s no egos. We all work hard for each other.”

Kyle Walker was dishing wisdom today as he spoke prior to the Champions League match vs Brugges. He had much to say about the team spirit, how their getting along and much more. Starting with the teams mentality- “I wouldn’t say we’ve lacked in goals because there have been a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Perfect 10 for England as Harry Kane scores four in San Marino rout

England strolled to 2022 World Cup qualification as they thrashed lowly San Marino 10-0, with Harry Kane’s quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer taking shape as he hit four in the Group I finale.Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino – the team ranked bottom of the FIFA rankings – with the same respect as any other opposition and he was true to his word as the visitors ran roughshod over a stunned home side.Harry Maguire an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings ...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Wales coast to Belarus victory in World Cup qualifier as Gareth Bale wins 100th international cap

Wales coasted to a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus on a night when Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap.Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales climbed above the Czech Republic into second place and boosted their goal difference into the bargain.Wales were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off place through their Nations League results last year.But the aim was to secure second spot in the group – and the semi-final home advantage that could come with it – by taking at least four points from their final two qualifiers against...
WORLD
The Independent

I will do all I can to play – Seamus Coleman always ready for Republic duty

Seamus Coleman has signalled his intention to play on for the Republic of Ireland despite missing out on a trip to the 2022 World Cup finals.The 33-year-old Everton defender will hope to retain his place in Stephen Kenny’s team for Sunday night’s final Group A qualifier in Luxembourg after performing commendably against Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury in Thursday evening’s goalless draw with Portugal.But asked if he will make himself available for the forthcoming Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns, the Ireland captain was unequivocal.Coleman said: “As long as I warrant my place in the team with my...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bertie Auld dead: Celtic great and Lisbon Lion dies aged 83

Bertie Auld, one of Celtic’s European Cup heroes, has died at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic, the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in LisbonA club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club is devastated to hear of the passing of Lisbon Lion, Bertie Auld, who has died at the age of 83, and the thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Bertie’s family at this extremely sad time.“Bertie was a legend of the club for his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Five talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when European champions Italy visit Windsor Park.Hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but Northern Ireland restored some positivity with Friday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the match.Third place on the linePREVIEW | The squad look ahead to tomorrow night as we welcome the Azzurri to Belfast 👇🏻 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/buvQmRtcpT— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 14, 2021The win over Lithuania moved Northern Ireland back up to third place in Group C, level on points with Bulgaria in fourth....
SOCCER
The Independent

World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how England qualified

England brought back optimism and positivity around the international team at the 2018 World Cup and have built on that with even more relative success at Euro 2020, reaching the final only to lose in agonising fashion to Italy.The delay to the latter tournament, however, means there are just 18 months between that competition and the next World Cup in 2022 - which will come around fast given it will interrupt the domestic campaigns that year.Gareth Southgate’s squad isn’t likely to change a whole lot between now and then, though there is of course time for those who haven’t...
FIFA
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy