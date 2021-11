‘Yellowstone‘ follows the lives of the Dutton family members who own and operate one of the largest ranches in the country, which often brings them into conflict with one another and external threats. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama has gained a massive fan-following since its premiere. The plot is laced with plenty of double-crossing, backstabbing, family drama, and surprising twists. We are sure fans of the show cannot wait to welcome the Dutton family back to their screens. While you eagerly wait for the new installment to arrive, we decided to bring you all the details of the fourth season premiere.

