CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fantasy Sculptural Furniture Pieces

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Wolston designed and sculpted a series of 21 original works that explore materiality and abstraction through pieces of furniture. The fantasy-themed collection is currently on...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
stlmag.com

A guide to furniture in St. Louis

From 18th-century French salons to living rooms around the world, Louis XV chairs enjoy a certain je ne sais quoi. Wooden frames, rounded backrests, and graceful details characterize a style of chair made popular during the reign of French monarch Louis XV (1715–1774). Unlike the opulent large-scale pieces favored by France’s previous king, chairs from the mid-18th century were smaller in scale, more feminine in their design, and intended for use in the intimate salons of the day. Built primarily of wood, including mahogany and cherry, Louis XV chairs were often carved and sometimes painted—but always with a light hand. The wrist-length arms and wider, deeper seat accommodated the era’s full-skirted fashions. Today, these chairs’ aesthetic and practical qualities make them a popular choice among homeowners who enjoy traditional, modern, and eclectic interiors. We spoke with three St. Louis–based designers to learn more about these pieces’ enduring appeal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TrendHunter.com

Flower Petal-Inspired Furniture

The Phlox collection by London studio Rainlight includes a range of delicately designed tables and seating. The studio created the range for Japanese office furniture brand Okamura. Informed by the soft shape of petals, items in the Phlox collection bring a sense of softness to the working environment. Designers at...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Evolving Hybrid Sculptures

Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, has sold NFT works of art for many millions of dollars and the artist's latest piece called Human One is a physical sculpture with digital aspects. Inspired by elements of non-fungible tokens, Human One is a hybrid work of art that will continue to evolve. The seven-foot box consists of LED displays and 24-hour video that creates the illusion of a life-size astronaut walking in a dystopian setting. As Beeple says, "While a traditional work of art is more akin to a finite statement, frozen in time at the moment it was completed, this artwork’s unique ability to be updated makes it more akin to an ongoing conversation."
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Japandi-Style Furniture Collections

The 'Lur' furniture collection has been designed by Iratzoki Lizaso as a functional yet fashionable range of items for the home or office that would enhance character and charm. The furniture collection highlights Japandi design aesthetics with pieces that are meant to be used as function dictates, while others are outfitted with places to position greenery. The collection was designed for Alki, and achieved at Goicoechea Pottery for a rustic aesthetic that is also timeless enough to be used in a multitude of different spaces for personal or professional purposes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
TrendHunter.com

Functional Fitness Furniture

Working out from home has become imperative for many consumers given the many months they've spent predominantly in their living space, so the LeGanz 'FLEXELL' is designed as a way to instantly enhance the experience. The unit looks and functions like a side table when not in use, but can...
FITNESS
TrendHunter.com

Durable Outdoor Furniture

Snow Peak just released several great products including some new additions to the camp furniture line, as well as some new serving utensils. The new products include the Mesh Folding Chair, the Mesh Folding Bench, and the Serving Fork and Spoon. The Mesh Folding Chair from Snow Peak is a...
LIFESTYLE
Dezeen

Classic furniture pieces with a contemporary twist by Cassina features on Dezeen Showroom

Italian brand Cassina has presented a selection of contemporary furniture on Dezeen Showroom, including modular bookcases, beds with integrated charging ports and a screen divider designed for the Japanese ambassador to France. Products featured include modern furniture pieces designed by renowned architects and designers such as Patricia Urquiola and Philippe...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Racine County Eye

A Beginner’s Guide To Upcycling Furniture

Revamping your interior décor can get expensive—sometimes it gets so expensive that you have to choose between new wall paint and new furniture. Thrift and antique shops can offer cost-effective solutions, but such furniture is often outdated or scratched. Fortunately, upcycling old furniture offers a solution to give you furniture...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Fantasy#Temperature#Casa Perfect#Spanish
TrendHunter.com

Tech-Enhanced Furniture Collections

Zaha Hadid and Karimoku collaborated to create a tech-enhanced furniture collection titled SEYUN. The range is set to launch in the spring of 2022, beginning with a stylish side chair. For now, the team put together a comprehensive exhibition of ZHD's work at the company's showroom gallery space, Karimoku Commons Tokyo.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Felled Tree Furniture

The Ptacek Home Chunk Line collection combines traditional techniques with modern style and sustainable materials, namely trees that were downed by storms or felled for safety. The collection from the American studio makes the most of salvaged wood from local forests, which is often not suitable for commercial use and often ends up as firewood or at the landfill as a result.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Love Interiors? These 15 Novogratz Furniture Pieces Are Equal Parts Unique and Chic

It's no secret that Walmart is home to some of the best — and most affordable — furniture on the market, from chic sectionals to statement designs from Drew Barrymore's Flower Home. But another underrated brand you need on your radar is Novogratz: a mid-century-inspired home decor and furniture collection dreamt up by HGTV's Robert and Cortney Novogratz.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Simplistic Wooden Furniture Collections

The Slab Collection was created by furniture studio Union Wood Co, collaborating with Alyssa Lewis of Studio Block. Boasting a minimal design, the collection features undetailed pieces that focus on the beauty of its wooden materials. The pieces are a true celebration of the natural form and beauty of wood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Menswear

London-based fashion label ERDEM has announced the launch of its first-ever menswear collection, which is said to draw inspiration from the wardrobe of film director Derek Jarman and the paintings of British artist Patrick Proktor. The inaugural collection delivers an array of sophisticated garments, including striped mohair sweaters, warm-colored cardigans,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Celebrational Design Exhibitions

The Eames design office is celebrating its 80th anniversary. To mark the joyous occasion, Tokyo's Isetan The Space gallery is hosting an exhibition running from now until January 5th, 2022. The exhibition highlights some of Charles and Ray Eames' celebrated and iconic designs. In addition, new collaborations and editions will also be on view at the gallery's exhibition.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Galactic-Themed Celebrity Cosmetics

R.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande is a new space-inspired beauty brand that captures the spirit of the pop star's persona, which draws from old sci-fi franchises, 60s fashion and other retro details. When creating the collection of products, Grande is said to have been influenced by icons like Barbarella and Twiggy, as well as Star Trek, Star Wars and jelly sandals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Sawmill Modular Furniture

The Betula project is a collection of sustainably-made furniture. Each piece in the series is made from waste generated by a Swedish birch sawmill and includes sawdust and tannery waste. The collection was designed and created by Martin Thubeck, a Stockholm-based designer. The Betula collection features a frame made from...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Iconic Utilitarian Boots

Dr. Martens has once again joined forces with A-COLD-WALL to launch a new black iteration of their iconic utilitarian shoe. The new shoe is comfortable, lightweight, and durable and these commuter-friendly qualities made it adored by postmen and policemen when it was first released. The new Dr. Martens and A-COLD-WALL...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Oversized Fragrance Bottles

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Ultimate Flacon fragrance bottle. The new crystal oversized fragrance bottle is rendered in Baccarat crystal and is accompanied by a glass dome and natural leather base. The Ultimate Flacon was created by designer Marc Newson and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Chess-Themed Art Collections

Berd Vay'e, the New York-based artisans, recently launched a new chess-themed art series, appropriately titled the 'Checkmate Collection.' The luxurious new capsule includes six life-sized pieces from the royal chess court including the Pawn, the Knight, the Bishop, the Rook, the Queen of Parts (Queen), and the Grand Master (King).
DESIGN
Design Milk

Zaha Hadid + Karimoku Furniture Collaborate on an Upcoming Furniture Collection

Karimoku Furniture has announced a collaboration with Zaha Hadid Design, a collection of furniture that will begin being released in Spring 2022 with a side chair. To celebrate, they’ve pulled together a comprehensive exhibition of ZHD‘s work at the company’s own showroom and gallery space, Karimoku Commons Tokyo. The highlight is a preview of the upcoming “SEYUN” Collection, which will ultimately include chairs, armchairs and tables designed by ZHD and crafted by Karimoku Furniture. The upcoming collection embodies Karimoku’s ‘high tech high touch’ ethos and Zaha Hadid Design‘s strive for pioneering design.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy