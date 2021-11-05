CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Israel's ultra-Orthodox protest women's prayer at holy site

By SHLOMO MOR Associated Press
ABC News
 5 days ago

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to protest against a Jewish women’s group that holds monthly prayers there in a long-running campaign for gender equality at the site.

For decades the “Women of the Wall” group has campaigned for equality of worship at the wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites. Israel’s religious institutions are dominated by the ultra-Orthodox, who are opposed to any changes at the site, where men and women pray in separate areas.

The dispute has sharpened since the swearing-in of a new government in June pushed Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties into the opposition. A newly elected lawmaker who is also a Reform rabbi has used his parliamentary immunity to bring Torah scrolls into the women's section in defiance of rules enforced by the ultra-Orthodox administrators of the site.

Police set up metal barricades and deployed in large numbers to hold back the mostly male protesters, who blew whistles and occasionally surged forward only to be pushed back. The women carried empty mantles used to cloak Torah scrolls to protest the prohibition on bringing the scrolls themselves into the women's section.

Anat Hoffman, the founder of the group, said they are “fighting for equality and religious pluralism and justice.”

“We cannot read from the Torah in the women’s section in 2021,” she said. “Why not? Why the hell not?”

Itamar Ben Gvir, a far-right member of parliament who often makes provocative appearances at Jerusalem protests, approached the barricades with his entourage and argued with one of the women shouting, "don’t harm the Western Wall.” He left minutes later, as supporters of the women replied, “Ben Gvir go home!”

The protests were called for by ultra-Orthodox leaders, including Aryeh Deri, head of the Shas party. In a tweet on Friday that was shared by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Deri called on his supporters to come out “so that heaven forbid this holy place is not desecrated.”

Gilad Kariv, a Reform rabbi and newly elected parliament member from the center-left Labor party, had planned to bring a Torah scroll into the site for the women to use but called off his visit at the request of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who sought to prevent conflict at the site.

Netanyahu had shelved plans for an egalitarian prayer space at the wall in 2017 under pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties who are politically allied with him.

The move infuriated adherents of more liberal strains of Judaism to which most Jews in North America adhere. The dispute has been a major point of friction between the two largest Jewish communities in the world, in Israel and the United States.

In Israel, ultra-Orthodox rabbis tightly control Jewish practices including weddings, divorces, and burials, viewing it as their responsibility to preserve traditions that have endured centuries of persecution and assimilation. They continually resist calls for reforms from liberals, often deeming them second-class Jews who ordain women and members of the LGBTQ community and are overly accepting towards converts and interfaith marriages.

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

The head of the Islamist party in Israel's governing coalition met with Jordan s King Abdullah II in Amman on Tuesday, the latest sign of warming ties between the two countries.The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement that Abdullah and United Arab List lawmaker Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.” The king restated his commitment to a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Abbas’s office confirmed that he met with the Jordanian leader in Amman, but provided no additional details. Abbas and his four-seat United Arab List...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Nearly 20 years on, Israeli barrier shapes Palestinian lives

Three days a week, Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank village of Qaffin line up at a yellow gate and show military permits to soldiers in order to tend their crops on the other side of Israel's separation barrier.The farmers say that because of increasingly onerous Israeli restrictions they can no longer live off their land, which is suffering without proper cultivation. The olive groves just beyond the gate are scorched from a recent blaze — firefighters also need permission to enter. Nearly two decades after Israel sparked controversy worldwide by building the barrier during a Palestinian uprising,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
WLNS

Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinians on Sunday slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, a move that would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in the contested city. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said late Saturday there was no room in Jerusalem for another American […]
WORLD
AFP

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France protests

Pakistan has lifted a ban on a radical party that staged massive anti-France protests, after reaching a deal with the group that ended the latest round of deadly unrest. The party launched its anti-France campaign after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.
PROTESTS
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Apology List

The Arab League called on Britain to apologize for the 1917 Balfour Declaration calling for the reestablishment of the Jewish national homeland. They were echoing the annual demand from acting-President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas that Britain formerly apologize to Palestinian Arabs “for the catastrophes, misery and injustice this declaration created and to act to rectify these disasters and remedy its consequences, including by the recognition of the state of Palestine.“
MIDDLE EAST
texasgopvote.com

Jerusalem, Israel’s Eternal Capital

Recently, I signed a letter encouraging the Biden Administration to abandon its ill-conceived plan to open a consulate separate from our embassy in Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem. I wanted to share with you why this issue is so important. Our ally Israel resides in a very dangerous region and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Judaism#Jerusalem#Orthodox Jews#Protest Riot#Jewish#Torah
Financial Times

Israel’s new political landscape

Does Netanyahu’s departure as prime minister mark the end of an era?. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, finally left office this year. He is now on trial on corruption charges and Israel is ruled by the most diverse coalition in its history. Gideon discusses Israel’s new political landscape with Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Thai court rules protest speeches were bid to oust monarchy

A top Thai court ruled Wednesday that speeches by three protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the country's monarchy, potentially opening the way to treason charges against them. Thailand's super-wealthy royal family wields enormous influence in society and is shielded from criticism and scrutiny by draconian royal defamation laws that carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge. During major street demonstrations in August last year Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, widely known by the nickname "Rung", read out a list of 10 demands including more transparency of royal finances and the abolition of lese-majeste laws. The controversial speech and others by two other protest leaders -- lawyer Anon Numpa and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok -- at the Thammasat University rally tested the boundaries of free speech in Thailand.
PROTESTS
