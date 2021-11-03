CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mariah Carey Hits Back At Texas Bar That Banned Her Christmas Music

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariah Carey posted online targeting a Texas bar after a photo surfaced on social media of a sign banning her music. In all caps the sign noted that her classic hit, “All I Want For Christmas...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks on the NBC singing competition show. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her that it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Scott Disick Gets Flirty With Khloe Kardashian After Kourtney’s Engagement to Travis Barker: ‘So Gorg’

Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. “Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc & Kendra Robinson Are Now Married

On Sunday, November 7th, Love & Hip-Hop stars Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson exchanged their vows, beginning their life together as a married couple. Joc proposed to his beloved back in 2019, and never anticipated that his engagement would last this long. “[COVID-19] definitely threw out the wedding planning. It...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy