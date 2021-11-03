Ed Sheeran Already Has Titles For His Next Five Albums

Ed Sheeran fans had to wait four years for his upcoming fourth studio album, Equals, which is set to drop on Oct. 29, but his fifth album could be here way sooner than we think. In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran's longtime manager, Stuart Camp, shared that the Grammy-winning artist already has his fifth studio album lined up. Come again? "It's more a question of stopping him putting another record out the week after this one," Camp told The Sun. "Ed writes so many songs, and he wants to get them out, he doesn't want them just sitting on his hard drive." Umm, neither do we! In the meantime, we can watch and rewatch Sheeran's NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where he performed a few tracks off his forthcoming LP, including "Shivers" and "Bad Habits." The Equals album is available for preorder now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO