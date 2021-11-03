CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WHO approves India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine

By Sarah Newey,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization has approved India’s first homegrown coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for the shot to be used in the Covax scheme supplying lower income countries. The vaccine - called Covaxin and developed by the Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech - is the eighth Covid-19...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
kyma.com

Fourth COVID vaccine manufacturer seeking FDA approval

(KYMA, KECY) - Another company hopes to offer its version of a coronavirus vaccine in the months ahead. Novavax plans to turn-in complete data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before the end of the year. Its aim would be to earn possible emergency use authorization for its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

No clearance yet for India’s homegrown Covaxin jab, as WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

An independent technical advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin makers, lengthening the wait for India’s homegrown jab to get the world body’s clearance.Covaxin’s Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been awaiting a nod for the global health agency since April, when it had submitted an expression of interest for emergency-use listing.It is India’s first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine and one of the three jabs currently being used in the country’s inoculation drive. India’s drugs control body had approved the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in January. As of 27 October, 118 million doses...
HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

WHO green-lights India's COVID vaccine as global cases rise

The World Health Organization (WHO) today announced that it has issued an emergency use listing for India's Covaxin vaccine, clearing the way for its use in the COVAX program that is a key part of reaching immunization targets. The addition of another vaccine to the COVAX portfolio also comes as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Ocugen's India Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Approval: Report

WHO's Technical Advisory Group has recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine. The World Health Organization's panel had last week sought additional clarifications from the firm. The Technical Advisory Group had met on October...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covax#Bharat Biotech#Chinese#Who#Indians
inforisktoday.com

India’s National Cybersecurity Strategy Awaiting Approval

India’s new cybersecurity strategy is about to be rolled out, according to Lt. Gen. Rajesh Pant, national cybersecurity coordinator at the Prime Minister's Office in the Government of India, who made the announcement on Microsoft's "Expert Speak" last Friday. "We've been working on framing the new strategy for the last...
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

Poor countries to benefit from WHO approval of India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization has approved the emergency use of the Indian-made Covid vaccine Covaxin, allowing its distribution to poor countries worldwide. The group also recommended Covaxin's use over two doses with an interval of four weeks for those 18 and above, in line with the company's guidelines. The WHO's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
natureworldnews.com

UK: The First Country to Approve Merck’s Oral Coronavirus Antiviral Pill

After stages of clinical trials for a coronavirus antiviral pill, UK has finally granted a conditional authorization for the first-ever antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 in the country. UK is the first country to approve Merck's oral coronavirus antiviral pill, after the pharmaceutical company announced that its experimental pill reduced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, says WHO Chief

Geneva [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus pandemic will come to an end when all the countries start using the available health tools effectively, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. "The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our...
WORLD
International Business Times

WHO Grants India's Covaxin Jab Emergency Approval

The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an emergency use listing for the India-made Covaxin vaccine, in a move expected to increase Covid-19 jabs available in poor countries. The vaccine, made by India's Bharat Biotech and with a 78-percent efficacy rate after two doses over a month "is extremely suitable...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Europe is epicentre of coronavirus pandemic despite vaccines, says WHO

It is the only world region where Covid-19 is still increasing. Europe has seen a more than 50% jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicentre of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines, top officials at the World Health Organisation said. “There may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

(Reuters) - Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin to the country’s approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers. The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated...
WORLD
AFP

Merck expects Covid pill to reach rich and poor countries simultaneously

US pharmaceutical giant Merck has vowed to avoid the pitfalls of the global Covid vaccine rollout by ensuring its new anti-coronavirus pill is made available in wealthy and poor countries at almost the same time. Paul Schaper, the company's executive director of global public policy, told AFP that Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, began working on its access strategy from July 2020, long before the efficacy results of the drug it developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics were announced in October 2021. The United Kingdom last week became the first country to authorize molnupiravir. In a clinical trial, the antiviral was shown to cut Covid hospitalizations by 50 percent among newly infected people, and also prevented 100 percent of deaths. "We started developing our supply chain very early on," he said, with the company projecting it will have 10 million courses ready by the end of this year and at least double that figure in 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy