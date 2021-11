WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021-- The American Chemical Society (ACS) has recognized member Jennifer L. Maclachlan as the recipient of both the 2021 Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach and the 2022 James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public. The ACS Committee on Public Relations and Communications (CPRC) presents the public outreach award annually to an ACS member whose outstanding achievements have improved public recognition and appreciation for the field of chemistry. ACS awards the chemistry interpretation award annually to someone who has made noteworthy presentations to increase the public’s understanding of chemistry.

