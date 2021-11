We seem to be on the other side of the delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic overall is far from over. The world has just surpassed 5 million dead from the illness, although the true number, especially if we consider all downstream consequences, is likely much higher. We have probably not seen the last of new variants. Expert opinion seems to be moving in the direction that it is likely COVID-19 will become endemic, like the flu, and that we will have to deal with chronically.

