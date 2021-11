Chris Pratt is lending his voice to yet another beloved pop culture character, namely Garfield The Cat, and the denizens of the internet are not impressed. Last month it was announced that he would play Mario in the animated Mario Bros. movie. It was basically laughed off. Then it was announced on Monday that he would be playing Garfield (ironically the most hated day of the lasagna loving feline).

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO