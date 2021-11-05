ABBA Shares First Album In 40 Years, ‘Voyage’: Stream It Now

Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have confirmed that Abba plan to split for good after the release of their forthcoming album, Voyage.Last month, the Swedish four-piece announced their return, along with their first album of new material in 40 years and a virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. However, fans had already been speculating that the band’s comeback was a one-off, and they would not continue to release music after this album. In an interview with The Guardian, Ulvaeus and Andersson confirmed this and said there will be no more new music after Voyage. They revealed they...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO