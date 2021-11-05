CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ABBA Shares First Album In 40 Years, ‘Voyage’: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voyage continues, as a reunited ABBA drops its first album of new material in almost forty years. Early Friday (Nov. 5), the Swedish pop superstars' new album Voyage docked, ending a decades-long drought that has been described as the “greatest reunion in pop,” without so much as a whiff of...

www.billboard.com

AFP

ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus

Swedish pop sensation ABBA made a comeback on Friday with their new album "Voyage", nearly 40 years after they split up, delighting fans but leaving critics divided. Critics though were split on the return.
societyofrock.com

ABBA’s Benny Andersson Confirms ‘Voyage’ Album Would Be The Last

ABBA’s Benny Andersson recently spoke to The Guardian and confirmed that their highly anticipated comeback album “Voyage” would be their last. They still have two unfinished tracks and according to Andersson, the quartet has no plans of going back to the recording studio. “Everything Abba earned went into that company...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Andersson
Person
Björn Ulvaeus
Person
Agnetha Fältskog
NME

ABBA to retire after new ‘VOYAGE’ album and live shows

ABBA have said they will retire after releasing their new album ‘VOYAGE’ and completing its accompanying live shows next year. The Swedish pop icons will release their first studio album in 40 years next week (November 5), ahead of a series of “revolutionary” concerts in London in 2022. Instead of...
The Independent

Abba confirm they’re breaking up for good after Voyage album: ‘This is it’

Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have confirmed that Abba plan to split for good after the release of their forthcoming album, Voyage.Last month, the Swedish four-piece announced their return, along with their first album of new material in 40 years and a virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London. However, fans had already been speculating that the band’s comeback was a one-off, and they would not continue to release music after this album. In an interview with The Guardian, Ulvaeus and Andersson confirmed this and said there will be no more new music after Voyage. They revealed they...
CBS News

The return of ABBA: The start of a new "Voyage"

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus say they never thought they'd be back producing and releasing a new album. "It's strange to talk ABBA in present tense," said Ulvaeus. And that's coming from two of the founding members of ABBA. Their faces may not be immediately recognizable four decades on, but their music certainly is. The Swedish band sold nearly 400 million records, containing some of the biggest hits ever, like "Dancing Queen":
The Independent

Abba Voyage review roundup: Critics deliver mixed verdicts on ‘naff’ and ‘sentimental’ new album

The first reviews are in for Abba’s new album, Voyage – and its fair to say the verdicts are mixed.Voyage is the first album from the Swedish pop hitmakers in four decades, and comes ahead of a new tour that will spotlight the band’s “digital avatars”.Two songs from the album – “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” – were released back in September. Another single titled “Just a Notion” dropped last month. One of the most enthusiastic reviews of Voyage came from The Independent’s Helen Brown, who gave the record five stars.In the review,...
theartsdesk.com

Album: ABBA - Voyage

Their songs from the Seventies stand as the finest examples of 20th century European sacred music in the popular tradition. Their combination of profound melancholy and joyous uplift reveals itself in song after song. As the decades go by, the power of those uplifting songs of yearning and sadness grows more potent, as if they mean more to you the further away you are from the age at which you first heard them.
Telegraph

Voyage, review: Abba's new album contains nothing to match their greatest hits

The much-heralded return of Abba after four decades sounds pretty much what you might expect if, in fact, the Swedish supergroup had never broken up in 1983 and instead soldiered on around the nostalgia circuit, getting older, wiser, frailer, and less and less fashionable. The good news is that Agnetha...
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA Share Dazzling Trailer For ‘Revolutionary’ Digital ‘Voyage’ Shows

ABBA have shared a new concert trailer for their forthcoming Voyage shows, giving a closer look at the digital versions of the pop group. The legendary Swedish band will hold a series of concerts at their own purpose-built ABBA Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London next year. Rather than Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, and Benny Andersson appearing at the shows themselves, ‘ABBA-tar’ versions of the musicians will deliver performances of ABBA’s wide range of hits and beloved classics.
Cool 98.7

Listen to ABBA’s Final Album, ‘Voyage’

ABBA's final album is streaming in full to coincide with its official release today. The 10-track Voyage is their first LP since 1981’s The Visitors, after which the Swedish quartet split. They began working on this ninth record five years ago as part of an abandoned live project, and announced it earlier this year with the release of two tracks, "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down.”
The Guardian

Abba: Voyage review – full-on and frothy

Nearly 40 years after their break-up, Abba’s reunion album upholds the contradictory legacy of the very first Swedish pop powerhouse. Half of this record finds hatchet-burying divorcés Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus returning as titans of emotionally literate pop. There are songs here with a cinematographic grasp of gesture allied to countermelodies of aching prettiness, almost casually thrown away. In the very same breath, though, Voyage packs in a surfeit of hokey oompah and two Christmas tunes too many. The saccharine children’s choir on Little Things is an inevitability; cynically, Andersson and Ulvaeus probably wanted a slice of the never-ending fruited royalty pudding that comes with Christmas-themed songs.
The Guardian

Take a chance on Abba’s Voyage

Jude Rogers is a little harsh in her review of Abba’s new album, Voyage (No thank you for the music, 5 November). Musically the songs are as skilful as ever: beautiful harmonies that build each song to their big-hook choruses, but Rogers’ criticisms focus on lyrics. Björn Ulvaeus has always worked to turn the prosaic into epiphany, and this collection is no exception, though it now deals with co-parenting, recovered love and subjects you might expect from an older lyricist.
