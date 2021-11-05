CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Journalist Jailed Over Covid Reports 'Close To Death'

By AFP News
 5 days ago
A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China's initial response to Covid in Wuhan is close to death after going on hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan, 38, a former lawyer, travelled to Wuhan in February 2020...

TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
The Guardian

China locks down city of 4m people after six Covid cases detected

China has placed a city of 4 million under lockdown in an attempt to stamp out a domestic coronavirus outbreak, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies. Beijing imposed strict border controls in the weeks after Covid-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, slowing the number of cases to a trickle and allowing the economy to bounce back.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

I spent 5 weeks in COVID-era China, and here’s what I learned

Greetings from Shanghai. I’ve just arrived here from Hangzhou, the venue for this year’s Fortune Global 500 Summit, and will return tomorrow to Hong Kong. Herewith some very fleeting impressions of my sojourn in the Middle Kingdom. I say fleeting because even though I have been in China for five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Russia hits another virus death record as infections soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday recorded another daily record of coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem the contagion by keeping most people off work. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily number since the pandemic began. That brought Russia’s official total to 236,220 deaths, by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Coronavirus could have leaked from Chinese lab, claims US intelligence

Coronavirus was not designed as a biological weapon but could have leaked from a Chinese lab, according to a declassified report from US intelligence. The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the lab leak or animal-to-human transmission were both plausible explanations for how coronavirus first infected humans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
