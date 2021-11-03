Box: Borgia 1, Tolton Catholic 0

Borgia's boys swim team will be participating in a record number of events at Class 1 state championship semi-finals Thursday at the St. Peter's Rec Plex. Four Borgia swimmers qualified in the maximum of two individuals each. Borgia junior Aidan Garlock qualifies as a #10 seed in the 200 IM, and #18 in the 100 freestyle. Junior Gabe Rio qualifies as #15 seed in the 100 free and #21 in the 50 free. Junior Zach Posinksi qualfiies in #14 in the 200 IM and #22 in the 100 breastroke. Freshman Ian Pfeiffer qualifies as #28 seed in the 500 free, and #32 seed in the 200 IM. Additionally, two Borgia relays comprised of Garlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer have qualified as the #15 seed in the 400 freestyle relay and the #27 seed in the 200 medley relay. Class 1 championship finals will take place Friday.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 4 DAYS AGO