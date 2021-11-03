CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Box: Borgia 1, Tolton Catholic 0

By BoxBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of...

www.stltoday.com

wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WJTV 12

Remembering legendary Coach Lafayette Stribling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A celebration of life for former Tougaloo men’s basketball coach Lafayette Stribling was held on Saturday. He was known as Coach “Strib” to many athletes and friends and served as an inspiration for Mississippians.  He led the bulldogs to five national tournaments during his seven-year career at Tougaloo and was entered […]
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Woodlawn upsets No. 1 Catholic High

BATON ROUGE, La. – The top school in 5A hosted Woodlawn at Memorial Stadium, and the Panthers pulled the bears into a back-and-forth affair. With the score tied at 14-14, both Catholic High and Woodlawn scored before halftime, making the score 21-21, but the Bears shifted momentum in the third.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kcfmradio.com

Vikings/Blanchet Catholic

Tomorrow evening the Siuslaw Vikings will be with Blanchet Catholic in the first round of the 3A playoffs. Coach Sam Johnson says the schools ranking is a bit deceiving. “You’re going to see a 16 seed that probably isn’t a 16 seed that should probably be an 8 or 9 seed that’s going to come out firing looking for an upset.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Luther Burden
Columbia Missourian

Tolton to take on Harrisburg in district quarterfinals

Tolton has a tough matchup ahead, traveling to Harrisburg to face the Bulldogs on Friday. After an impressive regular season that saw the Trailblazers come away with three victories over Class 2 opponents, Tolton (5-3) will now attempt to secure its first district tournament win in three years against Harrisburg (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament.
HARRISBURG, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 10 Football — Hermann 27, Borgia 6

HERMANN — Hermann will advance in the Class 2 District 2 playoffs thanks to a 27-6 home win over St. Francis Borgia Regional Friday. Hermann (4-6) will play next Friday at Lutheran Charles. Lutheran St. Charles beat Hermann Sept. 17, 50-0. Borgia ended the season at 1-9. Hermann broke through...
HERMANN, MO
kyma.com

Yuma Catholic football playoff preview

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic football is setting out to complete it's latest state championship pursuit. The Shamrocks have positioned themselves with an inside track to a potential 3A state semifinal birth thanks to reaching the 4th overall seed. They accomplished this by narrowly defeating River Valley on...
YUMA, AZ
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Box: Borgia 5, Missouri Military Academy 0

Whitfield gains early momentum, defeats Westminster in district title game. Triad passes biggest test by edging Urbana in PKs, returns to Class 2A state tournament. Missouri boys soccer district roundup: Marquette blanks De Smet, sets up district final with CBC. Peplow's rare goal propels Webster Groves past MICDS and into...
EDUCATION
klpw.com

Boys Swimming-Class 1 Boys state qualifiers from Borgia

Borgia's boys swim team will be participating in a record number of events at Class 1 state championship semi-finals Thursday at the St. Peter's Rec Plex. Four Borgia swimmers qualified in the maximum of two individuals each. Borgia junior Aidan Garlock qualifies as a #10 seed in the 200 IM, and #18 in the 100 freestyle. Junior Gabe Rio qualifies as #15 seed in the 100 free and #21 in the 50 free. Junior Zach Posinksi qualfiies in #14 in the 200 IM and #22 in the 100 breastroke. Freshman Ian Pfeiffer qualifies as #28 seed in the 500 free, and #32 seed in the 200 IM. Additionally, two Borgia relays comprised of Garlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer have qualified as the #15 seed in the 400 freestyle relay and the #27 seed in the 200 medley relay. Class 1 championship finals will take place Friday.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Democrat-Leader

Harrisburg grabs early lead, holds on to defeat Father Tolton

The Harrisburg Bulldogs, despite giving up an onside kick on the opening kickoff, jumped out to an early lead and held on Friday night to defeat Father Tolton 28-16 in Harrisburg. “Despite having our hands team on the field, we gave up the opening onside kick,” said head coach Steve...
HARRISBURG, MO
Sports
stmarynow.com

UPDATED WITH GAME STORY: Vermilion Catholic downs Central Catholic

All-purpose Vermilion Catholic receiver Jonathan Dartez scored three touchdowns, and teammates Seth Noegel and Travin Moore added late scores to lift the visitors to a 32-20 win Thursday over Central Catholic. The game pitted two teams at the top of District 8-1A, each with 4-0 district records heading in. The...
CENTRAL, LA
Washington Missourian

Boys Soccer — Union at Borgia

Borgia edged Union on penalty kicks in boys soccer action Monday, Oct. 25. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
UNION, MO
abc17news.com

Tolton cross country finishes on top at Gans Creek

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) For the second-straight year, a Father Tolton cross country team finished first in state. The Trailblazer girls captured the class three state title at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Saturday afternoon. Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes finished in first place, while her teammate Madison Taylor also...
COLUMBIA, MO
michigansportsradio.com

GR Catholic Central Defeats West Catholic, Extends Streak to 34 Games

The Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars welcomed West Catholic to the CAT for a classic old-school rivalry battle with a District Championship on the line. GRCC has two straight State Championships, and they continued their quest for a third with a 44-6 victory against the Falcons. This game was all...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KOMU

Wilmes leads Tolton to Class 3 state title

Saturday’s 5-kilometer run at Gans Creek Cross Country Course could not have gone more perfectly for Tolton girls cross country , as the Trailblazers won the Class 3 state championship with a cumulative total of 91 points. “It just feels awesome,” Tolton freshman runner Elyse Wilmes said. “Especially doing this...
SPORTS
Columbia Missourian

Costly turnovers undo Tolton; Harrisburg advances to semifinals

A surprising season that saw Tolton win its most games since 2015 came to an end Friday in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals. Harrisburg, the No. 4 seed, advanced to the semifinals by beating the Trailblazers 28-16. The key to the Bulldogs’ victory was a solid ground game, as...
HARRISBURG, MO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Calvary Christian sends four basketball players to Division I teams

Mistaking Calvary Christian’s practices for a college team’s training would not be a huge mistake. The Eagles have more Division I prospects than all but the most prestigious programs in the nation. “I’d say it’s like a D-I, high-major practices,” senior Gregg Glenn said. “Everybody on my team is great.” Four of those stars were on stage together Wednesday, signing their National Letters of ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

