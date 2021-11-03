CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Miniature Australian Shepherds

thegazette.com
 9 days ago

classifieds.thegazette.com

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
RECIPES
cntraveller.com

The best advent calendars with miniatures for travel

It seems that luxury advent calendars are everywhere in recent years, and while some could be accused of being gimmicky, there are plenty that do actually come in handy for regular travellers. The miniature products found behind those 24 doors (or 25 if you’re lucky) can prove perfect for shorter trips, you just need to choose wisely. From beauty favourites that will make sure your skin shows no sign of the long-haul flight you just disembarked to a taste of home that you can carry with you in your suitcase, these are the advent calendars that travel lovers should invest in for 2021.
TRAVEL
NBC San Diego

Watch: Mountain Lion Stares Down Hikers on Calif. Trail

Tense moments during a face-to-face mountain lion encounter were caught on camera on a Southern California hiking trail. Mark Girardeau, who monitors wildlife cameras in the area, was hiking Friday afternoon with a companion in Orange County when he noticed a flash of brown that turned out to be a mountain lion running up a hill toward them. They found themselves about 10 feet from the big cat, which stopped and stared at the hikers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Unsuspecting Hikers Startle Pack of Yellowstone Wolves

You’ve got to keep your eyes and ears open when you’re hiking in Yellowstone National Park, as a pair of hikers recently demonstrated. The duo accidentally surprised a wolf pack. Then they went on as if nothing had happened, a photographer noted in video she captured of the incident. “They...
ANIMALS
pilot.com

Found Dog, Shepherd/Collie Mix in Southern Pines

Area Found (Please include city/town) Southern Pines. Street or Road Central Dr. Additional Comments Found a Shepherd, Collie Mix Wearing a gray Collar. Size/Weight of Pet Med (20-50 lb) APPEARANCE. Tail of Pet Long. MICROCHIP. Has Pet Been Scanned for Microchip? Yes. COAT. Coat of Pet Short. EARS. Ears of...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Midwestern Bald Eagle Haul In a Huge Carp

You might be a big and bad fisherman, but you're not as big and bad as a midwestern bald eagle who just showed off his power by hauling in a huge carp. Based on the video description, this happened recently in Hayward, Wisconsin on the Chippewa Flowage. Vacationers were hanging out in their cabin when they noticed a big noise outside. They grabbed their phone and captured this epic display of eagle mastery as this big boy found dinner.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Why Are Miniature Poodles So Expensive?

Miniature poodles are designer dogs that are some of the most adorable creatures on the planet. They have won the hearts of millions. Even if you have never owned a poodle, you can easily recognize one after having seen poodles on television or while jogging at a nearby park. The...
PETS
Morning Sun

In Shepherd, a thousand pumpkins draw sightseers

Behind the Shepherd Bar & Restaurant, and next to the village Post Office, more than 1,000 carved pumpkins again delight residents and Halloween sightseers. Kent Roth, owner of the bar/restaurant and a village trustee, began the tradition with 250 pumpkins in 2014 before doubling to 500 the next year. Since...
SHEPHERD, MI

