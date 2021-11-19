ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E6 | Concord Country Cape | Tree Dr. House Call

Cover picture for the articleKevin O'Connor and Tom and Charlie Silva install a Flitch beam to carry the load of...

E7 | Concord Country Cape | Masonry Lessons

Mark McCullough constructs a block wall at the base of the newly poured footing and cuts a reglet in the chimney for copper flashing to prevent water from penetrating. Tom and Charlie Silva shim the old joists to ramp the transition between the old and new house discreetly. Kevin O'Connor finds Charlie and kitchen designer Karen Swanson laying out the kitchen in the newly opened space.
E9 | Concord Country Cape | Focus on Framing

Kevin O'Connor and Tom Silva frame an exterior wall on the ground and raise it into place. Tom gives a personal history of framing tools. Kevin, Charlie Silva, and Heath Eastman talk about different types of recessed lighting, installation, and layout. Electrical panels are discussed. An old ridge beam is replaced with three LVLS sandwiched together in place to support the addition.
E8 | Concord Country Cape | Roughing It

An old bay window is removed and reframed for the new kitchen. Kevin O'Connor tours a school built in 1898 that's being restored into nine affordable apartments for veterans. Tom and Charlie Silva review the "roof" system that will be the underside of a future deck. Richard Trethewey and plumber Abe Bilo discuss where to locate pipes on the 2nd floor to avoid compromising ceiling joists.
House of the week: Boston duplex in converted Concord Baptist Church includes oversized arched windows and cathedral ceiling

The Concord Baptist Church was converted into a duplex in 2018, leaving the new owners with heavenly oversized arched windows, cathedral ceilings, a whimsical staircase and more. The duplex, being sold by Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, is located at 201 West Brookline St. in Boston’s historic South End. “Masterfully converted...
E5 | Concord Country Cape | Dormer Day

Tom Silva demonstrates how to transition from a pitched foundation at the old house to the level new foundation at the addition. Kevin O'Connor and Mark McCullough meet at a stone shop that cuts veneers out of natural stone. Charlie Silva and Tom install a new raised beam on the back dormer to make headroom. Homeowner Megan and her interior designer look at tile at a local showroom.
Cape Cod House Gives Homeless Veterans a Safe Place to Call Home

U.S. Coast Guard veteran John Janedy fell on hard times and was living in his truck, but now he has a kitchen to make meals, along with all of the other things many people take for granted like a roof, a bed, and heat. The 70-year-old has taken up residence...
DENNIS, MA
denvergazette.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to award Kyle Rittenhouse highest congressional honor

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is sponsoring a bill to grant Kyle Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor the legislative branch can bestow. The Georgia Republican introduced the bill Tuesday following Rittenhouse's acquittal of all charges in the killing of two men during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The bill's summary says the legislation will "award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Season of the Osprey

A veteran pair of ospreys return home to a Connecticut saltmarsh. Over one summer they must battle their enemies, withstand the elements, and hunt hundreds of fish, all to raise the next generation of these consummate sea hawks.
Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Hyde Park Art Center Launches ‘Pay as You Can’ Model

Next spring, an art school just south of the city says it will be the first of its kind—offering tuition-free art classes for emerging and developing artists of all ages. Arts Correspondent Angel Idowu takes us to a ceramics class at the Hyde Park Art Center to give us a look at how it's making art more accessible for everyone.
The Santa Experience This Year is a Mix of Laps, Distancing

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic. “Be smart. Be caring. If you have the tiniest tickle in your throat, the tiniest feeling, worry about yourself and worry about everybody else, and know Santa will always be there next year," said 57-year-old Kevin Chesney, who's been donning the big red suit since he was a kid.
Forbes calls Hartford’s Mark Twain House the best house museum in the country

An article on the website of Forbes magazine, which was posted on Friday, called The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford the best house museum in the country. The house at 351 Farmington Ave., a 11‚500-square-foot, 25-room, three-story Victorian Gothic creation by architect Edward Tuckerman Potter, was praised by columnist Regina Cole as “Victorian high style at its best. “The Mark Twain House ...
Nature: My Life As A Turkey

Https://schedule.wttw.com/episodes/243960/Nature/My-Life-As-A-Turkey/. Deep in the wilds of Florida, writer and naturalist Joe Hutto was given the rare opportunity to raise wild turkeys from chicks. Hutto spent each day out and about as a “wild turkey” with his family of chicks. Eventually, he had to let his children grow up and go off on their own but, as it turned out, this was harder than he ever imagined.
Community Policy