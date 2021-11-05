Marvel's 'Eternals': Epic, yet intimate with a cast of huge stars

Marvel's latest blockbuster: "Eternals" hits theaters Friday.

There's a huge cast of brand new superheroes, including many big name stars like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Fun fact: this is the first time either of them has played a superhero!

The "Eternals" are not from Earth, but they're here to save it.

They call themselves a big, slightly dysfunctional family both on set and off. The film is epic, but also intimate.

"It's one of the biggest films ever from the timespan to the creation of 10 different new superheroes, with ten different backstories, with thousands of years in history," said Jolie who plays Thena.

The Eternals are bringing visibility and representation to people who have never seen themselves on screen this way, and certainly never in a super suit.

Some, like Gemma Chan, have been here before.

"I'm so excited to be back," Chan says. She plays Sersi. "I wasn't expecting to be back. I was just as surprised as anyone else."

Others, like Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I'm just glad to be a superhero," says Madden, who plays Ikaris.

"I'm a fan of the movies," Harrington says. "I'm a fan of the world. To be entering it in such a cool way, in such a cool movie, was thrilling."

Jolie and Hayek are also newbies.

"It feels so good," says Hayek, who plays Ajak.

At the helm is Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. She's another Marvel newcomer.

"As a storyteller, but also as a fan, it was awesome," Zhao says.

She says rounding up this vast cast was quite the feat.

"I would tell them, 'Show up. Get in your costumes. Get your backstories in order. Show up as your character. OK?'" she laughs.

The actors are from every walk of life, every corner of Hollywood, and they're now connected by a superhuman, supernatural mission. They also have some super cool super suits.

"It was awesome because we would get dressed and each of us would walk on the set and the whole crew would clap," says Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo.

"It was really exciting and we would all stand up a little straighter."

"I really landed on the right planet," Hayek says. "I love this group of people."

This is Marvel's most diverse cast to date and also includes the MCU's first gay superhero and the first deaf one as well.

Alicia Vitarelli talks with the cast of Eternals