ABBA Return With New Album After 40-year Hiatus

Paul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”

