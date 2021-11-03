OUTTAKES | Dr. Loomis and Michael Myers take-in the new Halloween movie

“Halloween Kills,” the next entry in the trilogy of the “Halloween” movies, follows Laurie, Karen and Allyson Strode, who are dealing with the aftermath of what was believed to be a murder of the deranged serial killer, Michael Myers. However, they soon learn Michael has survived and is looking for bloodshed and revenge on the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. The three generations of Strodes part ways and try to defeat Michael once and for all.
Just in time for Halloween 2021 and the, Mezco Toys has opened up pre-orders for the Halloween II (1981) Michael Myers One:12 Collective action figure. The figure includes his trademark butcher's knife and a hammer along with two jack-o-lanterns with light-up flickering functions. The classic jack-o-lantern even opens up to reveal a hidden skull inside.
Psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers might have more issues than just his penchant for murder -- apparently, the internet is gravely concerned about his bigotry against gay people. This is actually a thing ... the latest iteration of the masked madman is being accused by some Twitter truthers of being...
David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, the latest entry in the decades-strong story of Michael Myers (a.ka. the Shape), was an immediate success at the box office upon its release earlier this month. This bodes well for next year’s Halloween Ends, as well as for the beloved slasher franchise as a whole, even with reviews running the gamut.
ALEX WEST returns with the latest in SYMPATHY FOR THE SEQUEL to gush about HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS a.k.a. HALLOWEEN 6! Find out why Alex loves this entry in the franchise and even goes as far as to call it her, gulp, favourite in the series, nonsensical plot be damned! Episode contains Halloween 6 swag and a special appearance from Michael!
Just when I thought this was about to be a bad prank on this poor little kid… plot twist! And it’s freaking adorable. This isn’t the first time either. Michael Myers showed up to this 4-year-old’s birthday party, and she was so excited [Watch HERE]
“He kills. He creeps. He goes home.” Lonnie says in Halloween Kills while tracking a map of Haddonfield littered with Michael’s victims. It’s almost as if he’s seen all the other movies in the Halloween franchise. Michael, indeed, always seems to go home. Have we ever really asked why? Like...
If you've lost count of how many "Halloween" movies there are, we're coming up on unlucky number 13 next year with "Halloween Ends." We're also coming up on the real Halloween holiday this weekend, which means there's no better time to talk about past "Halloween" franchise entries. Let's be honest:...
There are few names in modern Hollywood more responsible than Jason Blum for getting good, challenging or just plain interesting horror movies into cinemas. With his production company Blumhouse, he’s overseen a string of modern horror classics – and he’s done so against the odds, hustling as he goes and rallying against a rigid Hollywood system that more often values economics over innovation.
He is the most prolific killer in all of horror. His story started when he was six years old after he murdered his sister and was sent to a psychiatric hospital. 15 years later, he escaped, and for the last 23 years, he’s been hunting down the rest of his family one by one, but he just can’t seem to finish off his sister, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.
A four-year-old boy’s mom was filming him as he stands in a field when someone in a Michael Myers costume comes creeping out from behind a bush…. When the kid finally sees Michael, he puts his arms out and asks for a hug. And gets one!. Michael Myers really is...
It doesn't look like any of the original Michael Myers actors made it to the big screen for a cameo in Halloween Kills. Last month, the long-awaited horror sequel was finally unleashed in theaters and on Peacock, albeit with a mixed response from fans. It picks up from where 2018's Halloween left off by continuing the story from that very same night with Michael Myers resuming his killing spree in Haddonfield on Halloween night.
Throughout most of the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers' murders have been carried out thanks to him stalking the shadows, but in Halloween Kills, fans are given a ruthless sequence in which he mows down a group of firefighters responding to the inferno set by Laurie Strode, making for arguably one of the most violent encounters depicted in the entire franchise. James Jude Courtney, who plays the masked murderer in the film, recently took to Twitter to show off a behind-the-scenes look at how the sequence was choreographed, giving audiences a new appreciation for the scene. Halloween Kills is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.
