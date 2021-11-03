OUTTAKES | Dr. Loomis and Michael Myers take-in the new Halloween movie

Throughout most of the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers' murders have been carried out thanks to him stalking the shadows, but in Halloween Kills, fans are given a ruthless sequence in which he mows down a group of firefighters responding to the inferno set by Laurie Strode, making for arguably one of the most violent encounters depicted in the entire franchise. James Jude Courtney, who plays the masked murderer in the film, recently took to Twitter to show off a behind-the-scenes look at how the sequence was choreographed, giving audiences a new appreciation for the scene. Halloween Kills is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO