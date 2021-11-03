CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

OUTTAKES | Dr. Loomis and Michael Myers take-in the new Halloween movie

wdrb.com
 6 days ago

When Jude Redfield and Mike Marshall get together to do a silly shoot,...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montclarion

Michael Myers Returns In Brutal ‘Halloween Kills’ Film

“Halloween Kills,” the next entry in the trilogy of the “Halloween” movies, follows Laurie, Karen and Allyson Strode, who are dealing with the aftermath of what was believed to be a murder of the deranged serial killer, Michael Myers. However, they soon learn Michael has survived and is looking for bloodshed and revenge on the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. The three generations of Strodes part ways and try to defeat Michael once and for all.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
ComicBook

Halloween II Michael Myers One:12 Action Figure Is On Sale Now

Just in time for Halloween 2021 and the, Mezco Toys has opened up pre-orders for the Halloween II (1981) Michael Myers One:12 Collective action figure. The figure includes his trademark butcher's knife and a hammer along with two jack-o-lanterns with light-up flickering functions. The classic jack-o-lantern even opens up to reveal a hidden skull inside.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Michael Myers Accused of Being Homophobic in New 'Halloween' Movie

Psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers might have more issues than just his penchant for murder -- apparently, the internet is gravely concerned about his bigotry against gay people. This is actually a thing ... the latest iteration of the masked madman is being accused by some Twitter truthers of being...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Myers
rue-morgue.com

Sympathy for the Sequel Revisits “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers”

ALEX WEST returns with the latest in SYMPATHY FOR THE SEQUEL to gush about HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS a.k.a. HALLOWEEN 6! Find out why Alex loves this entry in the franchise and even goes as far as to call it her, gulp, favourite in the series, nonsensical plot be damned! Episode contains Halloween 6 swag and a special appearance from Michael!
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Michael Myers’ Attempt to Scare This Kid Adorably Backfires

Just when I thought this was about to be a bad prank on this poor little kid… plot twist! And it’s freaking adorable. This isn’t the first time either. Michael Myers showed up to this 4-year-old’s birthday party, and she was so excited [Watch HERE]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Wdrb Media
NME

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum picks his favourite horror films: “Michael Myers is the scariest character in any horror movie, ever”

There are few names in modern Hollywood more responsible than Jason Blum for getting good, challenging or just plain interesting horror movies into cinemas. With his production company Blumhouse, he’s overseen a string of modern horror classics – and he’s done so against the odds, hustling as he goes and rallying against a rigid Hollywood system that more often values economics over innovation.
MOVIES
947wls.com

Michael Myers tries to scare a kid, but gets a hug instead

A four-year-old boy’s mom was filming him as he stands in a field when someone in a Michael Myers costume comes creeping out from behind a bush…. When the kid finally sees Michael, he puts his arms out and asks for a hug. And gets one!. Michael Myers really is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
MovieWeb

Halloween Kills Axed Original Michael Myers Actor Nick Castle's Cameo

It doesn't look like any of the original Michael Myers actors made it to the big screen for a cameo in Halloween Kills. Last month, the long-awaited horror sequel was finally unleashed in theaters and on Peacock, albeit with a mixed response from fans. It picks up from where 2018's Halloween left off by continuing the story from that very same night with Michael Myers resuming his killing spree in Haddonfield on Halloween night.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halloween Kills: Michael Myers Actor Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Look at Brutal Opening Sequence

Throughout most of the Halloween franchise, Michael Myers' murders have been carried out thanks to him stalking the shadows, but in Halloween Kills, fans are given a ruthless sequence in which he mows down a group of firefighters responding to the inferno set by Laurie Strode, making for arguably one of the most violent encounters depicted in the entire franchise. James Jude Courtney, who plays the masked murderer in the film, recently took to Twitter to show off a behind-the-scenes look at how the sequence was choreographed, giving audiences a new appreciation for the scene. Halloween Kills is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy