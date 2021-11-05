Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Youth activists to hold march as billionaires told to stop ‘plundering planet’

The spotlight will be on youth activists at Cop26 in Glasgow on Friday, with Greta Thunberg ’s Fridays for Future movement leading a march through the city to demand climate action.

This comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders.

It would be more of a success if people understood what a “failure” the climate summit has been, she added.

Another large event in Glasgow on Friday is the arrival of a giant iceberg from Greenland to highlight the urgency of tackling the climate crisis.

“We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg,” Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of the Arctic Basecamp climate group, explained.

Meanwhile, Oxfam Scotland has said action must be taken to stop billionaires from destroying the planet. The richest one per cent will be responsible for 16 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, up from 13 per cent in 1990, its research showed.

Jamie Livingstone, of Oxfam Scotland, said: “The luxury lifestyles and continued plundering of the planet by the world’s richest people are placing us all in ever graver peril.”