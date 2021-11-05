Harvey shooting kills girl, 2, city officials say

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in south suburban Harvey Thursday night.

A city spokesman said the Harvey Police Department responded to a shooting at 153rd and Lexington around 7:30 p.m.

Exactly what transpired was not immediately known, but city officials confirmed the toddler had been shot and killed. They said police remained at the scene as of shortly before 10 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

City officials also said they are speaking to family members about the incident.

"We are heartbroken that violence on the streets took the life of one of our innocent children and will be working with the proper law enforcement agencies to bring the responsible parties to justice," the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting or if the girl was the only person struck by gunfire. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody, or if police had a description of a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.