Florida State

America Kicking Off Final Run Of The Year

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica kicks off its final run of the year on Friday (November 5th) in Las Vegas at The Golden Nugget. The band, led by co-founders Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, winds down the year on December 10th in New York City at The Town Hall. Beckley and Bunnell told...

www.1029thebuzz.com

srqmagazine.com

Fresh Fridays Finalizes Programming For "Best Night Ever" Kick-Off Event

The Fresh Fridays team announces the final programming for its kick-off event, “Best Night Ever.” The first of downtown Sarasota’s elevated first-Friday events initiative seeks to offer residents and visitors dynamic opportunities to engage with the city’s diverse food, music, and cultural assets, reactivating downtown Sarasota as a hub for nightlife, entertainment and recreation. From 8pm - 11pm on Friday, November 5, Lemon Avenue and State Street will be closed to vehicles for the pedestrian-only event. Free food tastings will be provided throughout the event zone courtesy of Cask & Ale, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood., and Serenity Wellness & Smoothie Café. Guests can also purchase their favorite refreshments from participating restaurants within the event zone. Several live music options will also be spread throughout the two-block event zone that cater to a wide variety of preferences, including a jazz guitar duo, a Country cover band, and a DJ spinning contemporary and classic hits. The vibrant block party will be glowing in a dazzling digital light display, making this a comprehensive event for the senses. The first 500 guests will receive a Fresh Fridays cup to go along with other party favors, and guests are encouraged to utilize the Fresh Fridays step-and-repeat photo set up to get their photos taken.
SARASOTA, FL
1029thebuzz.com

Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey Announce Joint 2022 Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will join forces early next year for a major 29-city club and theater tour. The trek launches on January 21st at Chicago's House Of Blues and winds down on March 5th in Indio, California's Fantasy Casino. Rolling Stone reported, “Like Mammoth WVH,...
NASHVILLE, TN
cruiseindustrynews.com

Holland America's New Rotterdam Kicks Off its Inaugural Season

Holland America Line’s new Rotterdam departed today from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on its inaugural Caribbean cruise, a roundtrip five-day sailing that visits Bimini, Bahamas, and spends two days at Half Moon Cay. The ship arrived at Port Everglades Nov. 3 following its maiden transatlantic voyage that set...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
1029thebuzz.com

The Associated Press

1029thebuzz.com

eturbonews.com

1029thebuzz.com

1029thebuzz.com

George Thorogood & The Destroyers Back On The Road

George Thorogood & The Destroyers are back on the road and play tonight (November 9th) in San Diego at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay. The band will be on the road through December 18th, when they close out the year in Miami, Oklahoma at the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort.
MIAMI, OK
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: The Grateful Dead, Van Morrison, Alex Lifeson, The Fixx

The Grateful Dead have scored their highest charting album in nearly 35 years. The band's latest archival set, Dave’s Picks, Vol. 40: Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN 7/18/90 & 7/19/90, debuted at Number 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The live collection, which has sold “nearly 23,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.,” marks the Dead's best chart performance since its 1987 comeback album, In The Dark, which featured the iconic latter-day hit, “Touch Of Grey,” which helped push the album to Number Six. (Billboard)
MUSIC
CBS New York

MTA, Broadway Stars Unite To Welcome Back Theatergoers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA and the stars of Broadway are teaming up to welcome theatergoers back. Tuesday, they launched a new ad campaign featuring the stars of seven of Broadway’s hottest shows riding the rails. It’s a throwback to a 1977 campaign titled, “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway.” Broadway is back and @nyctsubway is *still* the only sure way to make it there! Go behind the curtain of our latest campaign with stars from some of Broadway's most iconic shows!#TakeTheTrain pic.twitter.com/w0vtaLlQ8i — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) November 9, 2021 “Whether you’re riding the subway, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

