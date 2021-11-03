CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Ross Drops New Single And Video Single

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana Ross has just released her latest single, “I Still Believe,” along with the teaser for her music video “All Is Well.” Both tracks are featured on her new album Thank You, which drops on Friday (November 5th). Rolling Stone reported the new video was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration...

Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today. Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.
'My sons gave me the confidence to make this': Diana Ross teases new music video for All Is Well

Diana Ross credits her sons with giving her the "confidence" to star in her first music video in more than a decade. The 77-year-old music legend has thanked the youngest of her grownup brood, Evan Ross, 33, and Ross Naess, 34, for making her feel at ease when she returned in front of the camera for the Amanda Demme-helmed promo for her single 'All Is Well', which is coming soon.
Evan Ross
Diana Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Parents: Meet The Actress’ Legendary Mom & Dad

Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of the iconic singer Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Find out more about the incredible duo here. Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, may be known as an actress on popular shows like Girlfriends and Black-ish, but she’s also the daughter of a legendary mother and father. As one of five children born to the iconic singer Diana Ross and one of three children born to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, she comes from quite a talented family. The doting child of the famous duo often shows off her love for her folks by gushing over them on social media and sharing memorable moments through epic photos.
Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
Diana Ross To Star In New Music Video, Thanks Her Sons For Giving Her Confidence Ahead Of 1st Original Music In 20 Years

On Tuesday, November 2, the iconic Diana Ross unveiled a teaser for her first new music video in over a decade. Featuring the 77-year-old star in a regal black dress with roses and time-lapses overlaid, the video—for her new single, “All Is Well”—comes ahead of Thank You, due on November 5. Thank You is her first album of original material since Every Day Is a New Day in 1999.
Bobby Shmurda Drops New Single "Cartier Lens"

Bobby Shmurda has returned to drop another new track. The 27-year-old rapper has gradually been making his return to music following his release from prison in February. Shmurda signed with Roc Nation in August and the following month, unveiled his first solo song since coming home. The freestyle, titled “No Time for Sleep,” arrived with a music video of the Brooklyn rapper performing in a dimly-lit warehouse.
Avril Lavigne Will Release New Single This Week

Over the weekend, Avril Lavigne announced a new single. On social media, she wrote: “Are you ready to Bite Me?”. She posted a photo wearing a plaid mini-skirt, a black bustier with lace up boots, sitting behind a cake with the song title, “Bite Me” decorated onto it. She tagged Marshmello, whose involvement in her music is unclear.
Slipknot to drop new single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

Slipknot have announced the release of a brand new single, ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, which is set to be released today, November 5. The band tweeted the news on Thursday, sharing a link to an interview with Knotfest, in which they revealed ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ is a “punisher” of a new tune that will get its live debut tomorrow at Knotfest Los Angeles. The track is named after the West Yorkshire suburb Chapeltown, known for being where some of the Yorkshire Ripper murders took place.
Stand Atlantic are back with a new single and video, 'Molotov'

Stand Atlantic are back with a new single and video, 'Molotov'. Out via Hopeless Records, the drop follows on from their latest single 'deathwish (feat. nothing, nowhere)', and it addresses some of lead singer Bonnie Fraser's experiences with homophobia. She explains: "I went to a Christian school for three years...
