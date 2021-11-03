CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

It's always something

By ANDREA HOWE Editor, The Princeton Clarion
Princeton Daily Clarion
 6 days ago

I was a teenager when I first heard Gilda Radner’s Saturday Night Live character Roseanna Roseanadana mutter the words: “It’s like my father always said to me, he said to me, he said, Roseanna Roseanadana, it’s always something. If it isn’t one thing — it’s another! It’s always something.”....

www.pdclarion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

It’s Always The Right Time to Watch ‘The Holiday’

Just in case there is any confusion about this: it is always a good time to watch The Holiday. Always. In fact, right now might be the absolute best time for the following reasons: that pesky Halloween stuff is behind us, it is available on Netflix (and Hulu!), and it exists with endless amounts of joy enclosed.
MOVIES
fox16.com

Incontinence: When it’s time to say something

(Baptist Health) – It’s common to feel a little embarrassed to talk to your doctor about bladder control problems. But it’s a conversation worth having. Treatment can give you back some control so that you can live life the way you want to. Leaking during the course of a normal...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Alt-J: ‘Feeling unsafe is something that’s quite foreign for men’

Alt-J frontman Joe Newman recently gave the band’s acclaimed 2012 debut, An Awesome Wave, a nostalgic spin. “And I was like: ‘Fuck, I sound annoying!’” It has been nearly a decade since the group, then fresh out of Leeds University, flipped the indie script with a strange, eerie album that was at once deeply experimental and full of undeniable bangers.
MUSIC
97.1 FM Talk

‘He’s always been a runner’

Chad Cartledge, CEO of Running 4 Heros joined the Annie Frey Show to talk about his son, Zechariah’s nonprofit organization. The organization honors the memory of those first responders who have fallen in the line of duty.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Gilda Radner
Commercial-News

There's always room for one more cookie

No matter how much you eat for meals, no matter how stuffed you feel when you push yourself away from the table, you can never say “no” to dessert. Somehow, there’s always room for a cookie, a sliver of cake, a piece of candy, and where do you put all that food? Read “It Takes Guts” by Dr. Jennifer Gardy, illustrated by Belle Wuthrich and find out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thessalonians
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy