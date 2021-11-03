CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Niantic to perform server maintenance for Pokemon Go and Pikmin Bloom

By Ryan Galloway
dotesports.com
 10 days ago

This will run from Nov. 3 to 6 but you'll still be able to play. Pokémon Go and Pikmin Bloom players may encounter some unexpected issues this week as Niantic performs three days of server maintenance. Niantic...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Server Maintenance Coincides with Darkrai Raid Hour and the Start of the Festival of Lights, Disruptions Could be Really Disappointing

Pokemon Go players might be experiencing some disruptions during their gameplay, but fear not, this will be due to server maintenance from November 3, 2021, until November 6, 2021. During this period, you will be able to play the game, but you may experience some disruptions. The Pokemon Go server...
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Pikmin Bloom Only Adds Charm to Your Daily Strolls

Step outside your spacecraft and get ready to pluck the herds, because Niantic’s dedicated Pikmin application is finally here! After being announced last March, the latest Nintendo collaboration with Pokémon GO’s lead app developer went entirely silent until earlier this week when an official soft launch trailer and new name were shadow-dropped by the two companies. As its rollout began on Tuesday afternoon, Pikmin Bloom was finally made available in the United States just two days after hitting Japan and Australia.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pikmin Bloom has a Nintendo Account Issue

People starting Pikmin Bloom for the first time might experience a connection issue depending on whether you use a Google or Nintendo account to log in. Both the official support page and initial reports note that starting with a Nintendo Account blocks you from using other logins. Here’s how the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Niantic Support
massivelyop.com

Massively on the Go: A guide to staying safe in MMOARG Pikmin Bloom

When we first covered the global release of MMOARG Pikmin Bloom, we noted that because of Niantic’s poor history when it comes to “safety,” player communities have been remarkably reticent about encouraging people to jump in and share data. Even in my short impressions piece, I mentioned a very real need for players to be more conscious about how and where they PB.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Best Pokemon in the Game 2021

All Pokemon Go players want to be the best and have the most powerful Pokemon in the game, and while they think they have the best Pokemon, a lot of things can change. Many Pokemon Go players may think that 4,431 max CP Slaking or Rampardos with 295 Attack is the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go, but unfortunately, this is not the case.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pikmin Bloom is more a Nintendo fitness app than a video game

Pikmin Bloom recently released for mobile devices across the world. Nintendo fans weren’t sure what to expect when Pokémon Go developer Niantic announced a new augmented reality game based on Pikmin, the popular franchise starring half-plant, half-animal creatures. While the game takes some inspiration from Pokémon Go, it’s a completely different experience that’s more akin to a fitness app than an actual game.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Pikmin Bloom is now out in Europe

Niantic and Nintendo‘s mobile Pikmin game is now available to download on iOS and Android in Europe. Pikmin Bloom started rolling out globally on October 27, with Australia and Singapore being the first to get it. However, rather than every region getting it later that day, it was instead stressed...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
nintendojo.com

Pikmin Bloom is Available Now on iOS and Android

If you’ve been looking for something to do with your phone that doesn’t involve stressful social media interactions or adorable cat videos, Niantic has you covered. The makers of mobile sensation Pokémon GO, Niantic has developed an all new AR-powered game to enjoy, this time based on Nintendo’s Pikmin series. Welcome to Pikmin Bloom, which you can learn all about in this overview trailer:
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Toxicroak Pokemon GO Best Moveset

Pokemon GO features a plethora of different monsters that suit many different playstyles. If Trainers prefer Pokemon that can pack a punch and resist many attacks, Toxicroak may be a good choice for them. Toxicroak is a Pokemon that was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, serving as the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon in Festival of Lights

Pokemon Go has announced that its upcoming Festival of Lights event will serve as the debut for a brand new Pokemon. The Electric/Fairy-type Pokemon Dedenne will make its debut during the upcoming Festival of Lights event, which runs from November 5th though November 14th. The Pokemon will appear in the wild along with other "bright" Pokemon like Tynamo, Fennekin, Blitzle, and Litwick. Additionally, the Festival of Lights event will come with several new bonuses, including Friendship levels increasing twice as fast, more rewards from Gifts, and an increased limit to the number of gifts you can open at one time. The event will also feature a bonus celebration exclusive to India to celebrate the actual holiday of Diwali, which takes place on November 4th. The India-exclusive celebration will run on November 7th and will feature a double catch candy bonus and increased spawns of both Dedenne and Blitzle.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy