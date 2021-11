After six games with the NHL club, Hendrix Lapierre is headed back to junior. The Washington Capitals have assigned the young prospect to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL where he will play the rest of the season. Lapierre was not eligible for the AHL. Because he played less than 10 games with the Capitals, he will not burn the first year of his entry-level contract.

NHL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO