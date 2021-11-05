CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil gains as supply concerns loom after OPEC+ output plan

By Arpan Varghese
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLpXz_0cnCwiHW00

BENGALURU, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Crude prices settled higher on Friday fuelled by renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a U.S. call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels.

Brent crude rose $2.20 to settle at $82.74 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained $2.46 to $81.27.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to stick to their plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December. U.S. President Joe Biden had called for extra output to cool rising prices.

OPEC's decision to stay the course and the Biden administration's lack of a substantial response has the oil rally continuing, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Only a coordinated effort, with China and others involved, would address the lack of barrels in the market, Yawger added.

The White House said it would consider all tools at its disposal to guarantee affordable energy, including the possibility of releasing oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR).

Sentiment also gained from data showing U.S. employment rising more than expected in October.

"Markets know that the release of strategic reserves can only have a temporary bearish effect on prompt prices and is not a lasting solution for an imbalance between supply and demand," Rystad Energy head of oil markets Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.

Brent fell for a second straight week, slipping about 2%, while WTI shed 2.7%.

"While factors such as a very cold winter - which may drive the use of more oil for heating - could be supportive for prices, it will be tough for Brent to break above the $87 mark," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president, oils research at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, noting a limited capacity for gas-to-oil switching despite the high price of the former.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. oil CEO tells Biden to focus on local production

The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference -- one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible

Energy markets have cooled off in recent weeks, and a deeper setback in crude oil prices is possible before the rally resumes. A break of the November 4 low would put crude oil prices on a trajectory towards their year-long channel support, coming in closer to 71.00. According to the...
TRAFFIC
kdal610.com

Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Heating Oil#Bengaluru#The White House#Rystad Energy#Wti
CNBC

Energy markets could see a 'series of crunches' as demand grows, oil expert Dan Yergin says

There is a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the [oil] market" and the policies that are being implemented, said Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit. International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments into traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing, and that has led to "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asia's refining profit margins for jet fuel inched higher on Tuesday, despite firmer feedstock crude prices, as improving airline capacity in several markets across the region provided support. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel climbed to $10.12 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $10.03 per barrel a day earlier. Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines rose 1.4% to 76.4 million seats this week, which is about 28% lower compared with their levels for the corresponding period in pre-pandemic 2019, aviation data firm OAG found. China's flight capacity rose 0.8% in the week to Monday, while seat capacity in Japan and South Korea this week were up 0.7% and 2.8% respectively, the OAG data showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, however, slipped to 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, reflecting limited buying interest in the physical market. The jet cash differentials were at a 29-cent premium on Monday. INDIA GASOIL DEMAND - India's gasoil demand contracted by about a fifth during the first fifteen days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed. - Gasoil consumption totalled 2.43 million tonnes between Nov. 1-15, a decline of about 15.3% from last year and down 19.35% from the same period in 2019, the data showed. TIGHT OIL MARKET - Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, the chief executive officer of global trading firm Trafigura said on Tuesday. - "We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it's not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there," Jeremy Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit. - Global crude benchmark Brent LCOc1 has recovered 60% since the start of the year, trading at above $80 a barrel, as nations ease COVID-19 restrictions while the world's economy rebounds. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - An oil market rally may ease as prices that hit a three-year high last month help to push up global production, particularly in the United States, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. - Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 92.08 1.45 1.60 90.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.06 -54.55 -0.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 92.23 1.45 1.60 90.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.1 0.06 150.00 0.04 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 92.38 1.45 1.59 90.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.25 0.06 31.58 0.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 92.78 1.35 1.48 91.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.65 -0.04 -5.80 0.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 90.14 1.11 1.25 89.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 -0.14 -48.28 0.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Barbara Lewis)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

Will oil ever become truly worthless

The global energy transition has highlighted the decreasing relevance of fossil fuels, but what will happen to the jobs and economies that are dependent on oil and gas?. Could fossil fuels and Big Oil actually become 'worthless' within the next few decades, and what would this mean for the global economy? New research suggests as many as half of the world's fossil fuel assets could become worthless by 2036 if the green energy transition goes ahead at the pace projected coming out of COP26.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's gasoil demand dips in first half of November - data

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil demand contracted by about a fifth during the first fifteen days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed. India's gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy