GSE Seeks Inclusion of Rent in Credit Scores

By by: Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddie Mac is joining Fannie Mae in including timely rent payments into the assessment of homebuyer credit. Fannie Mae's president, Hugh Frater announced a program in August that would allow lenders to use Desktop Underwriter to submit a history of recurring rent payments. The program Freddie Mac just announced appears to...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

