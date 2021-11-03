GSE Seeks Inclusion of Rent in Credit Scores

I recently spent some of my day receiving a COVID test, and the nurse asked me, “Have you had a sudden loss of taste?” I replied, “No, I’ve always dressed like this.” MLOs and lenders have always spent their days helping clients create wealth. And woe to any lender whose profits are based entirely on refinances, and one of the conversation topics here in Oklahoma City is our industry shifting to cash out refis or HELOCs and a focus on purchase business. (Speaking of purchases, thank you to Ken S. who sent along this news item about George Washington’s estate being purchased.) A big conversation topic at a recent STRATMOR workshop on the consumer direct channel was converting from refis to purchases. Everyone is trying to improve efficiency, and today’s audio version of the commentary is available here. This week’s is sponsored by Candor Technology, helping underwriters and company improve underwriting effectiveness.

