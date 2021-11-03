HEALTH MINUTE: DEBUNKING KIDS COVID VACCINE MYTHS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of children between the ages 5 and 11 lined up with their parents outside the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday morning to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.wa “It felt great. It went great. He didn’t squirm. He didn’t cry. Everything, it just went really well,” said Tia Fore, who got get son vaccinated at the clinic. Five- to 11-year-olds can now get vaccinated after federal health officials cleared the way for doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group earlier in the week. “This is the next big step in us taking on the pandemic and getting...

