San Jose, CA

San Jose Gambling Den Bust Reveals Huge Marijuana Grow Operation

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested in San Jose following a...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

newsantaana.com

Four illegal marijuana grow operations busted by the Fountain Valley police

Between July 2021 and October 2021, Detectives from the Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit received information regarding four possible residential marijuana cultivation operations within the city of Fountain Valley. Investigations revealed each of these residences had been converted into indoor marijuana cultivations. Additionally, each residence had an electrical bypass...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Warn Residents of Increase in Car Break-Ins in San Jose

There has been a lot of focus on car break-ins in San Francisco. but it isn’t the other Bay Area city experiencing this. The car burglars are also increasingly targeting cars in San Jose. With break-ins on the rise here, police officers say the best advice is some of the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mercury News

San Jose drug bust: Police arrest accused narcotics dealer, seize $20,000 worth of meth

SAN JOSE — Police said they arrested an accused narcotics dealer and seized 10 pounds of meth and six pounds of marijuana in a drug bust. The 45-year-old man was identified as an “armed methamphetamine narcotics dealer” during the summer 2021 by the San Jose Burglary Prevention Unit and the Bureau of Field Operations, according to a police news release. He allegedly gave drugs to “sub-dealers and career criminals” in San Jose and police got a search warrant and arrest warrant for him, his home and his vehicle.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police warn of telephone scam targeting Spanish speakers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has received reports of a scam attempting to impersonate the City of San Jose’s Customer Contact Center. SJPD says the scam, calling under the phone number 408-535-3500, targets Spanish-speakers by calling and notifying them about having an overdue water, garbage or electricity bill […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate deadly solo crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a crash in San Jose on Monday morning. The San Jose Police Department said a driver was on Hillsdale Ave when they left the road and crashed into a tree on the south curb line of Hillsdale Ave. There was no one else in the vehicle. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Minor Accused Of Selling New Street Drug Called ‘Paint’ At Citrus Heights School

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights police arrested a minor accused of selling a new street drug called “Paint,” a pill with psychedelic effects and known to be highly addictive, at a local high school. The arrest was announced Friday and police said the minor’s identity is not being released due to their age. Details on where and when the minor was arrested were also not released. According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, they were notified Tuesday by Mesa Verde High School officials that a student had sold the pill to several other students. The drug is said to sell for only $5 for a pill. Citrus Heights police said it encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers of unknown substances. Paint is described as a clear pill capsule with red/brown dust. Investigators said the drug has already been sent to a crime lab to determine the exact contents of the pill.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead in Separate Crashes Overnight in San Jose: Police

It was a deadly six hours on San Jose roadways overnight Wednesday as police responded to two separate fatal crashes. The latest incident at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday involved a motorcyclist dying after being struck by a large truck at North 10th and Commercial streets, near Highway 101, in San Jose, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
cbslocal.com

Suspected DUI Crash Kills Woman On Highway 101 in Gilroy; Driver Arrested

GILROY (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a crash that killed a 25-year-old San Jose woman near Gilroy on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. Joseph Feghhi, of Prunedale, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet southbound on U.S. Highway 101, south...
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD sergeant charged with robbery of San Mateo Ride-Aid

SAN FRANCISCO - Law enforcement officials confirm a San Francisco police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of robbing a San Mateo Rite-Aid and is now facing charges. San Mateo police said Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest for the incident at Rite-Aid at 666 Concar Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

