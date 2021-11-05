CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Eternals': Marvel debuts largest-ever cast of diverse superheroes

By Alicia Vitarelli
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

When "Eternals" hits theaters Friday, Marvel will debut its largest-ever cast of superheroes.

The star-studded lineup is also its most diverse.

I had a chance to chat with the cast, and it includes many "firsts" in the Marvel Universe.

The "Eternals" are bringing visibility and representation to people who have never seen themselves on screen this way, and certainly never in a super suit.

In fact, most of the stars say they were shocked when they got the call to be in the most epic and ambitious Marvel film to date.

Alicia Vitarelli talks with the cast of Eternals

"There's representation that just simply hasn't existed and should have existed for a long time," says Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena.

From race to culture, to age and beyond, the "Eternals" are as diverse as the planet they're here to protect.

"It feels meaningful," says Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak, the leader of the "Eternals."

"I understood what it was going to mean to a lot of girls, Latino girls, Arab girls, brown girls like me, girls that just never thought they would see themselves as a superhero," Hayek says. "Because historically, they hadn't."

Kingo is Marvel's first South Asian superhero.

"Growing up, I never saw anybody in superhero movies that looked like me," says Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo.

"In fact, most of the people that look like me in Hollywood movies were the bad guys."

Makkari is saving the world with sign language.

"It's about time," says Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari. "What took these people so long to bring in a deaf superhero? A lot of people will now be exposed to a deaf Black Mexican woman who's doing some really powerful things."

Makkari, Salma Hayek's Ajak, and Lia McHugh's Sprite were all originally men in the comics.

"They changed a few of the characters to women, which I thought was a great addition to the team," McHugh says. "You will see some really cool warriors come through."

Phastos is Marvel's first gay superhero.

"I hope we're moving towards a point where it's just completely normalized and it's not a big deal to see a cast like this," says Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi.

Alicia Vitarelli talks with the cast of Eternals

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Next ‘Wonder Woman’: “It’s Even Better This Time”

“We’re all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,” franchise helmer Patty Jenkins teased at the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and TV’s original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. Days later, Gadot told THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next go-round. “First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
HollywoodLife

Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Hold Hands On The Set Of ‘Thor 4’ — See New Photos

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were spotted getting close on the set of the new film, exciting fans for the story to come. Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Natalie Portman, 40, got close and personal on the set of the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder. In the recently leaked photos, the on-screen couple are seen holding hands as they settled into their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. The film, directed by Taika Watiti, 46, is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Taika co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will reprise his role as Korg.
MOVIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
People

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Lied About Their Friendship to Marvel Before Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hid their longstanding friendship from Marvel bosses before the director signed on to helm Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi revealed he'd known Hemsworth for some time before being hired to direct the 2017 film in a new behind-the-scenes book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, according to Insider.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Superheroes#Latino#Arab#South Asian#Black Mexican
vitalthrills.com

Eternals Cast and Crew on the Anticipated Marvel Studios Film

Vital Thrills got a chance to join the Eternals press conference to learn all about the latest offering from Marvel Studios. The anticipated film opens exclusively in theaters on November 5. Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Star Lauren Ridloff on Playing Marvel’s First Deaf Superhero and the Need to ‘Normalize Subtitles’

When Lauren Ridloff saw Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” for the first time at a special screening on the Disney lot in October, the actor began to cry before the movie had even started. The COVID pandemic had delayed the Chloé Zhao film for a full year, but for Ridloff — the first deaf actor ever to play a superhero in a studio feature film — the wait had been much longer. “It felt like it was a lifetime of waiting,” Ridloff told Variety, through the use of an American Sign Language interpreter. “I didn’t really see anyone like myself ever represented on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NME

‘Eternals’ becomes lowest scoring Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes ever

Eternals has set an undesirable record as the worst-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is based on the Marvel comics of the same name, focusing on the immortal alien race called the Eternals who have come out of hiding in order to save Earth from the Deviants.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala as Honoree Steven Spielberg Says: “I Don’t Think I’ve Referred to Myself in Public” As an Artist

The star-studded annual affair is often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West as it features well-heeled, A-list guests from fashion, film, music, philanthropy, business and tech gathered to raise funds for a museum. But this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, a milestone 10th-anniversary event, shimmered in its own, brighter light on Saturday night. It was one of the few black-tie affairs hosting hundreds of guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — following September events like the Emmy Awards and the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — and the energy was ebullient on the museum grounds....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Marvel's Eternals Cast Explains the Movie in 60 Seconds - Official Trailer

Watch the Marvel's Eternals cast quickly explain the story behind Marvel Studios' Eternals in 60 seconds, ahead of the movie's launch next month. The new MCU movie stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and more. Marvel Studios' Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Review: Marvel Superheroes Have Their First Existential Crisis In Chloe Zhao-Directed Family Drama

After being forced to take 2020 off, Marvel Studios has spent most of this year pushing the limits of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?) could be or where it could ultimately go, and while they still have a pair of major projects left on their release calendar, it seems reasonable to assume that Kevin Feige and company always intended for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals to be the film that ends up pushing the boundaries of the MCU further than ever before. Does it succeed? Well...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Eternals Director Chloé Zhao On Superhero Movies As The New Westerns, Examining Humanity Through Marvel [Interview]

There's something about the great open expanse of the American West that captured Chloé Zhao's imagination. The endless possibilities, the romance of the untamed wild, the tininess of humanity in the face of the grandness of nature. It's something that Zhao has explored in her exquisite award-winning indie films like "The Rider" and "Nomadland." And it's a characteristic that Zhao brings over with her to direct Marvel's "Eternals."
MOVIES
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy