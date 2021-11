New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is convinced: backup QB Mike White is ready to take over the team in place of the injured rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson. When Wilson went down with a knee injury during their Week 7 game against the New England Patriots, the Jets immediately took action by trading for Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles. The general expectations were the veteran would be starting for the team moving forward as they await for Wilson’s return, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO