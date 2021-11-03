‘Grammarly’ for iOS Adds Editor and Safari Extension

Kahoot!, a global learning platform company, added support for SharePlay in its mobile app, a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, making it possible for family and friends to play kahoots together completely in sync even when they are apart. To use Kahoot! via SharePlay, users simply start a FaceTime call and then open the Kahoot! app. After selecting a learning game in the Kahoot! app, the host can start a SharePlay session. This will allow all participants in the FaceTime call to automatically enter the game and be able to play smoothly without opening any additional app or device. Users can create their own kahoot on any topic in minutes, or choose from more than 50 million user-generated and publicly available kahoots, in addition to premium collections from Kahoot! Academy and partners, including Marvel, Disney, Star Wars™, National Geographic and more.

