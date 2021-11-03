CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

‘Grammarly’ for iOS Adds Editor and Safari Extension

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammarly app was recently updated to bring the editor to iPhone and iPad. Here are the new...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
gadgethacks.com

How To Move Safari's Search Bar to the Top of the Screen in iOS 15

Some of the new features in iOS 15 take some getting used to, and the biggest one of those is Safari's relocated search bar, aka address bar. There are more than a few reasons why it's a jarring change, but the good news is that you can return Safari's search bar to its pre-iOS 15 position at the top of the screen.
TECHNOLOGY
gadgethacks.com

How To Open a New Private Tab in iOS 15's Updated Safari Design

When you open Safari for the first time after updating to iOS 15, you'll instantly notice its search bar is now at the bottom, and its Page Settings menu has moved with it. For tabs, moving between them is as easy as swiping on the Tab Bar or selecting one from the new grid view, but you may get confused whenever it's time to open a private window.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard unveiled

Grammarly has announced that it is teaming up with Samsung and bringing its software to Samsung devices with Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard . The new Grammarly for Samsung Keyboard feature will be available from November 2021, you can see more details below. Today we’re delighted to announce another milestone in...
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Learning Platform ‘Kahoot!’ Adds Support for iOS 15.1 SharePlay

Kahoot!, a global learning platform company, added support for SharePlay in its mobile app, a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, making it possible for family and friends to play kahoots together completely in sync even when they are apart. To use Kahoot! via SharePlay, users simply start a FaceTime call and then open the Kahoot! app. After selecting a learning game in the Kahoot! app, the host can start a SharePlay session. This will allow all participants in the FaceTime call to automatically enter the game and be able to play smoothly without opening any additional app or device. Users can create their own kahoot on any topic in minutes, or choose from more than 50 million user-generated and publicly available kahoots, in addition to premium collections from Kahoot! Academy and partners, including Marvel, Disney, Star Wars™, National Geographic and more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Mobile Application#Safari Extension#Iphone#Ios Adds Editor
idownloadblog.com

4 quick ways to open Safari Private Tab on iPhone in iOS 15

Safari does not remember any web pages you visit in Private tabs. This means what you browse in Private mode is not saved in your browser history. In iOS 14 and earlier, tapping the Safari new page button (two overlapping squares) from the bottom right showed the option to go private. But in iOS 15, that’s no longer there.
CELL PHONES
iphonelife.com

How to Remove Safari Extensions Quickly

How do you uninstall Safari extensions? If you downloaded a Safari extension and found it to be cumbersome or annoying, you'll want to know how to delete extensions from Safari. Luckily, it's easy to do and doesn't involve mucking about in the App Store at all. Here's how to delete an extension on Safari.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

These 17 Safari extensions will change how you use your iPhone

With the launch of iOS 15, Apple’s Safari browser just got a lot more useful. Now, you can install extensions in Safari for the iPhone and iPad, letting you tweak the browser in all kinds of interesting ways. Some extensions can help you save money while you shop, some introduce powerful new shortcuts, and others simply make the web less distracting and more pleasant.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Central

New Gboard feature on the Google Pixel 6 will make you ditch Grammarly

Gboard has added a grammar correction feature that is only available on the Google Pixel 6 series. The new feature detects grammatical errors as you type and offers real-time corrections. It currently supports English, with plans to add additional language support in the future. Google has rolled out a new...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Gboard brings grammar correction to Pixel 6 devices

Even though a lot of people are already using their smartphones for work or school, there are still times when you get a lot of typographical errors and grammar mistakes when you’re typing on a smaller screen. There are apps to help you with that but Google’s own virtual keyboard, Gboard, has built-in auto-correction capabilities. But now they’re bringing even better tools for users, at least if you have a Pixel 6 device. Gboard is now launching a grammar correction feature for Google’s newest Pixel devices.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can now ditch Grammarly on your Pixel 6 as it can correct grammar “as you type”

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro come with Google’s first-ever custom silicon called Tensor. Thanks to the new control over the software and the chip, Google says it’s been able to deploy data-center-level AI and ML algorithms on the Tensor that makes the Pixel 6 series smarter in comparison to if it came with the Qualcomm chipset. Such implementations can be seen in the Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and the smart voice assistant features of the Pixel 6. Now, Google has highlighted another feature that benefits from Tensor SoC on the Pixel 6, which is the auto-grammar correction.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to request desktop versions of websites in Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you find a website that doesn't work well inSafari on your iPhone or iPad, you can easily request the desktop version through Apple's Request Desktop Site feature.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Grammarly rolls out full set of features to iPhone and iPad users

Grammarly today announced the release of its “comprehensive support” for mobile iOS devices, which means iPhone and iPad users can finally take full advantage of the app. With version 2.0 of the app, users can access Grammarly Editor, Grammarly Keyboard, and its Safari browser extension with easy installation. This update includes:
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Samsung apes Safari's most derided iOS 15 feature

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Forever the innovator, Samsung this week decided it was time to add a tab bar to the bottom of its first-party mobile browser — months after Apple introduced a suspiciously similar option to Safari withiOS 15.
CELL PHONES
igeeksblog.com

Best ad blocker extensions for Chrome, Safari, and other browsers in 2021

Ads are universally frustrating when you’re trying to read or watch something online. That’s why I hunted down the best ad blocker extensions for all browsers, whether it’s Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or even Opera or Yandex. Below you’ll find a list of my top choices that...
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

Meet ‘Actions’ a New App to Add More Actions to Shortcuts

Actions is a new app for Shortcuts, and it adds actions that Apple doesn’t provide. So far there are 25 actions with more planned in the future. There are actions such as Generate UUID, Get File Path, Trim Whitespace, Remove Emoji, Random Date & Time, and more. I’m most excited about the Get File Path action. It should be useful in a particular shortcut I have that creates a “changelog” of new files I need to remember to back up to my SSD.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Twitter Adds Account Search Option on iOS

Twitter has decided to make it easier to search through the tweets of individual accounts on iOS with the introduction of a new search option. As XDA Developers reports, the latest stable version of the Twitter iPhone app introduces a search icon in the top right-hand corner next to the three-dot menu when viewing a specific account. Tapping it will bring up a search field, with the search being limited to the Twitter account you were viewing. This means if you tapped the search icon while viewing your own profile, you can search back through your own tweets.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

‘NordPass’ Update Brings Improved Autofill for Passwords

The latest NordPass update introduces improvements to one of its key features — autofill. Its form-detecting algorithm recently became more efficient. Before the update, developers had to manually improve the form-detecting algorithm. Now, it is based on machine learning technology. The part of the autofill algorithm responsible for detecting the...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Coinbase Adds Apps, NFTs, and DEXes to its Browser Extension Wallet

Coinbase has added full standalone functionally to its wallet browser extension. In addition to storing cryptocurrencies, users can now use the wallet to collect NFTs, trade on decentralized exchanges, and browse decentralized apps. Coinbase Wallet Browser Extension. Here’s how to get started:. If you have been using the Coinbase Wallet...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy