CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 women shot to death inside Philadelphia speakeasy, suspect fired 7 times from outside: Police

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvoz8_0cn9dVIu00

Two women were shot to death inside a building described as a speakeasy, according to Philadelphia police.

The discovery was made around 7:44 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned church on the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Officers identified the victims as 31-year-old Irene McNair and 56-year-old Constance Marshall. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"You might get that same phone call or the knock on the door and tell you that your child, God forbid, that your child has just gotten killed," said Dennis Henderson of Center City.

He said McNair was his granddaughter.

"I have six beautiful great-grandkids that she had, that no longer have a mother," said Henderson.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooter fired at least seven bullets from outside the property while the victims were inside. Police believe the door was partially open when two bullets hit the victims.

It's not known if the victims were targeted.

"So that's pretty unusual to be able to fire seven shots from the street into this property through the front door," Small said.

Authorities found several coolers full of beer and alcohol inside the vacant building that once functioned as a church. The building was being powered by a generator Thursday night, Small said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said one person was with the victims at the time of the shooting. The witness is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

The suspect was able to get away.

Family members are not only heartbroken but outraged.

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

"If you like to shoot, put them out there on the frontlines in one of those foreign countries we have been fighting for the last 20 years and let them see how it feels to be shot at," said Henderson.

Families of the victims are now pleading with whomever is responsible to turn themselves in.

"What have you proven? You have proven that you will probably spend the rest of your life in jail for something that could have been talked out," said Henderson.

Investigators are hoping nearby cameras will help solve the case. There is still no motive and anyone with information is urged to call police.

Comments / 79

John C Macdonald Jr
5d ago

Four hundred and sixty-four homicides and they call this city the “City of Brotherly ❤️ love? I think not and it should be stripped of that absurd designation immediately!

Reply(8)
26
N Damus
5d ago

When you vote for soft leadership at positions of mayor and district attorney, get ready to bury loved ones because unfortunately that's what comes with those decisions.

Reply(6)
19
teecee
5d ago

top ten most violent cities in America, are run by dems, and have the usual heavy black demographics, and, well......here we are

Reply(8)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Phillypolice#Small#Whyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy