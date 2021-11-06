2 women shot to death inside Philadelphia speakeasy, suspect fired 7 times from outside: Police

Two women were shot to death inside a building described as a speakeasy, according to Philadelphia police.

The discovery was made around 7:44 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned church on the 1900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Officers identified the victims as 31-year-old Irene McNair and 56-year-old Constance Marshall. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

"You might get that same phone call or the knock on the door and tell you that your child, God forbid, that your child has just gotten killed," said Dennis Henderson of Center City.

He said McNair was his granddaughter.

"I have six beautiful great-grandkids that she had, that no longer have a mother," said Henderson.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooter fired at least seven bullets from outside the property while the victims were inside. Police believe the door was partially open when two bullets hit the victims.

It's not known if the victims were targeted.

"So that's pretty unusual to be able to fire seven shots from the street into this property through the front door," Small said.

Authorities found several coolers full of beer and alcohol inside the vacant building that once functioned as a church. The building was being powered by a generator Thursday night, Small said.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police said one person was with the victims at the time of the shooting. The witness is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

The suspect was able to get away.

Family members are not only heartbroken but outraged.

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.

"If you like to shoot, put them out there on the frontlines in one of those foreign countries we have been fighting for the last 20 years and let them see how it feels to be shot at," said Henderson.

Families of the victims are now pleading with whomever is responsible to turn themselves in.

"What have you proven? You have proven that you will probably spend the rest of your life in jail for something that could have been talked out," said Henderson.

Investigators are hoping nearby cameras will help solve the case. There is still no motive and anyone with information is urged to call police.