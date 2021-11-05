CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man sought in deadly store gunfire in Las Vegas

 10 days ago

Police in Las Vegas said they arrested a man sought after opening fire as he entered a convenience store early Thursday, killing one person in a vehicle outside and targeting at least one person inside.

Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters about 5 p.m. the man surrendered after a standoff with officers. Authorities acted on a tip about his location and surrounded a home a little after noon in a residential neighborhood not far from the store southwest of the Las Vegas Strip, Spencer said.

Spencer didn’t immediately provide the man’s name, but characterized him as a violent criminal. He said he will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder and multiple other felony charges.

Spencer had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the man, characterizing the shooting as "a completely random incident.”

The suspect was shown in images released by police striding into the store wielding a handgun and wearing glasses, a tactical vest and a gun belt over dark shorts, a dark short-sleeved shirt and dark shoes with dark socks.

The man who was killed was hit by gunfire fired through a car door, police said. He was not immediately identified.

The gunman also fired several shots into an unoccupied vehicle at the store, and earlier robbed another person at gunpoint, police said in a statement.

A male customer who police said was targeted inside the store wasn’t injured and fled out a rear door with other customers.

Spencer said one employee hid inside a cooler until the shooting ended. The gunman took items from the store and left the area on foot.

