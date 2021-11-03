Non-invasive ventilation for COVID-19 patients isn’t linked to heightened infection risk

Observational studies suggest smoking, cannabis use, alcohol consumption, and substance use disorders (SUDs) may impact risk for respiratory infections, including coronavirus 2019 (COVID-2019). However, causal inference is challenging due to comorbid substance use. Using summary-level European ancestry data (>1.7 million participants), we performed single-variable and multivariable Mendelian randomization (MR) to evaluate relationships between substance use behaviors, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Genetic liability for smoking demonstrated the strongest associations with COVID-19 infection risk, including the risk for very severe respiratory confirmed COVID-19 (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰2.69, 95% CI, 1.42, 5.10, P-value"‰="‰0.002), and COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization (OR"‰="‰3.49, 95% CI, 2.23, 5.44, P-value"‰="‰3.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8); these associations generally remained robust in models accounting for other substance use and cardiometabolic risk factors. Smoking was also strongly associated with increased risk of other respiratory infections, including asthma-related pneumonia/sepsis (OR"‰="‰3.64, 95% CI, 2.16, 6.11, P-value"‰="‰1.07"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6), chronic lower respiratory diseases (OR"‰="‰2.29, 95% CI, 1.80, 2.91, P-value"‰="‰1.69"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11), and bacterial pneumonia (OR"‰="‰2.14, 95% CI, 1.42, 3.24, P-value"‰="‰2.84"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4). We provide strong genetic evidence showing smoking increases the risk for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections even after accounting for other substance use behaviors and cardiometabolic diseases, which suggests that prevention programs aimed at reducing smoking may be important for the COVID-19 pandemic and have substantial public health benefits.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO