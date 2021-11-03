CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Non-invasive ventilation for COVID-19 patients isn’t linked to heightened infection risk

By Queen's University Belfast
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — New research has found that the use of non-invasive breathing support to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, isn’t linked to a heightened infection risk, as currently thought. The study, funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Medical Research Council, shows the use...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infection Control#University Of Edinburgh#Covid 19#Medical Research#Newswise#Nihr#Cpap#Hfno#Healthcare#Queen
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Antidepressant reduces hospitalisations in high-risk COVID-19 patients, study shows

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluvoxamine could reduce the need for hospitalisation in high-risk patients with early diagnosed COVID-19, a Brazilian study has shown. The randomised study, published in The Lancet Global Health on 27 October 2021, found an absolute risk reduction of 5%, and a relative risk reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccines lower risk of infection with Delta variant, but infection can still be passed on in household settings

People who have received two vaccine doses against COVID-19 have a lower, but still appreciable, risk of becoming infected with the delta variant compared with unvaccinated people. Vaccinated people clear the infection more quickly, but the peak viral load among vaccinated people is similar to that seen in unvaccinated people, which may explain why they can still readily pass on the virus in household settings, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sotrovimab cuts risk for COVID-19 progression in high-risk patients

(HealthDay)—Sotrovimab reduces the risk for disease progression in high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Anil Gupta, M.D., from the William Osler Health Center in Toronto, and colleagues randomly assigned nonhospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19 and at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newswise

Ventilation Matters: Engineering Airflow to Avoid Spreading COVID-19

Newswise — WASHINGTON, November 2, 2021 -- As we approach two full years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we now know it spreads primarily through airborne transmission. The virus rides inside tiny microscopic droplets or aerosol ejected from our mouths when we speak, shout, sing, cough, or sneeze. It then floats within the air, where it can be inhaled by and transmitted.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Smoking is significantly associated with increased risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections

Observational studies suggest smoking, cannabis use, alcohol consumption, and substance use disorders (SUDs) may impact risk for respiratory infections, including coronavirus 2019 (COVID-2019). However, causal inference is challenging due to comorbid substance use. Using summary-level European ancestry data (>1.7 million participants), we performed single-variable and multivariable Mendelian randomization (MR) to evaluate relationships between substance use behaviors, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections. Genetic liability for smoking demonstrated the strongest associations with COVID-19 infection risk, including the risk for very severe respiratory confirmed COVID-19 (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰2.69, 95% CI, 1.42, 5.10, P-value"‰="‰0.002), and COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization (OR"‰="‰3.49, 95% CI, 2.23, 5.44, P-value"‰="‰3.74"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8); these associations generally remained robust in models accounting for other substance use and cardiometabolic risk factors. Smoking was also strongly associated with increased risk of other respiratory infections, including asthma-related pneumonia/sepsis (OR"‰="‰3.64, 95% CI, 2.16, 6.11, P-value"‰="‰1.07"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6), chronic lower respiratory diseases (OR"‰="‰2.29, 95% CI, 1.80, 2.91, P-value"‰="‰1.69"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11), and bacterial pneumonia (OR"‰="‰2.14, 95% CI, 1.42, 3.24, P-value"‰="‰2.84"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4). We provide strong genetic evidence showing smoking increases the risk for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections even after accounting for other substance use behaviors and cardiometabolic diseases, which suggests that prevention programs aimed at reducing smoking may be important for the COVID-19 pandemic and have substantial public health benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Gene linked to doubling risk of COVID-19 death found by UK scientists

(Reuters) -British scientists have identified a gene that doubles the risk of dying from COVID-19, providing new insights into why some people are more susceptible to the disease than others, while opening up possibilities for targeted medicine. Around 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk gene, researchers...
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Patients With MS Have Similar Risks for COVID-19 Complications vs Other Populations

Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) had similar factors associated with adverse COVID-19 outcomes vs other populations, but these risks were found to decrease with subsequent COVID-19 waves, investigators found. Factors associated with poor outcomes from COVID-19 were found to be similar between populations with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other groups,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

COVID-19, respiratory patients at higher risk due to rising air pollution

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The overall air quality level of Delhi and the Capital Region (NCR) slipped to hazardous levels on Friday. The rise in pollution levels is leading to various health issues. Those who are suffering from respiratory problems or those whose lungs are compromised like in the COVID-19 patients are at a higher risk of health complications due to rising pollution levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Adults and Children Have Similar Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Study shows that about half the pediatric cases were symptomatic compared with 88% for individuals aged 18 years and older. Adults and children and adults have a similar risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2, but children are less likely to show symptoms, according to the results from the Coronavirus Household Evaluation and Respiratory Testing study, led by the CDC.
KIDS
Physics World

Low-cost device invented for COVID-19 patients could address global ventilator shortage

Researchers at Imperial Colleague London have shown that the low-cost ventilator they developed for COVID-19 patients meets the international standard for critical care ventilators. This means that it could be used for other conditions and to address the shortage of ventilators in developing countries, where respiratory illnesses such as tuberculosis, malaria and influenza result in millions of deaths every year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common infections in pregnant mums linked to leukemia risk in children

Common maternal infections during pregnancy, such as urinary and respiratory tract infections were linked to a child developing leukemia, a new study has found. But the increase in overall risk was small given the rarity of childhood leukemia. Researchers looked at whether childhood leukaemias including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Regeneron COVID-19 antibody drug reduces infection risk 82% in clinical trial

Regeneron said Nov. 8 that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6 percent for eight months after administration in a phase 3 clinical trial. During the eight-month follow-up period, Regeneron said there were no hospitalizations from COVID-19 infection among the people receiving the antibody cocktail,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy