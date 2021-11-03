CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study compares different assessments of kidney function

By American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
 8 days ago

New research indicates that substantial discrepancies exist between eGFR and mGFR, which are different assessments of kidney function, even in an individual patient. Results from the study will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7. Newswise — San Diego (November 4, 2021) — To determine...

Diabetes drug slows kidney function decline

Clinical trial data reveal that dapagliflozin— a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes—reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7. The DAPA-CKD trial randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to...
Study: Coffee drinkers could be at higher risk of chronic kidney disease

Coffee can jump start your morning, but it may have adverse effects on your kidneys. In a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that select metabolites associated with coffee could negatively affect kidney health and contribute to chronic kidney disease.
Differences in T cells’ functional state determine resistance to cancer therapy

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Biology. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer in humans. Some patients with NSCLC receive a therapy called immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) that helps kill cancer cells by reinvigorating a subset of immune cells called T cells, which are “exhausted” and have stopped working. However, only about 35% of NSCLC patients respond to ICB therapy. Stefani Spranger’s lab at the MIT Department of Biology explores the mechanisms behind this resistance, with the goal of inspiring new therapies to better treat NSCLC patients. In a new study published on Oct. 29 in Science Immunology, a team led by Spranger lab postdoc Brendan Horton revealed what causes T cells to be non-responsive to ICB — and suggests a possible solution.
Immune system–related differences may explain higher COVID-19 deaths among patients on dialysis and kidney transplant recipients

People who are on dialysis or who have undergone kidney transplantation have immune system–related differences compared with people with normal kidney function, and these differences are further amplified by SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings may help explain why these individuals face a higher risk of dying from COVID-19. Results from the...
Clinical characteristics of Demodex-associated recurrent hordeola: an observational, comparative study

Our study evaluated the association between Demodex infestation and recurrent hordeola and examined the clinical features associated with these eyelid lesions. This was an observational, comparative study. We reviewed 250 patients and divided them into the recurrent hordeolum (n"‰="‰153) and control (n"‰="‰97) groups. Demodex infestation was detected by epilating eyelashes around the lesion/s and viewing them under a light microscope. Patient medical records and photographs were retrospectively analyzed to identify the clinical characteristics of Demodex-associated recurrent hordeola. Demodex was detected in 91 (59.5%) and 17 (17.5%) patients in the recurrent hordeolum and control groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. In the recurrent hordeolum group, Demodex mites were found in 74 (68.5%) and 17 (37.8%) of the adult and pediatric patients (p"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. Among patients with recurrent hordeola, patients in their 20s were most likely to have concomitant Demodex infestation. Patients with Demodex infestations were also more likely to develop recurrent lesions within a shorter period of time from the primary incision and curettage. The most common presentation of Demodex-associated recurrent lesions was external hordeola (67%) (p"‰="‰0.002). Demodex infestation may cause recurrent hordeola in adults and children. These mites may play a greater role in the development of lesions in adult patients. The strongest association between Demodex infestation and recurrent lesions was seen in patients in their 20s. Our results suggest that if the hordeola recur within a short period of time with the clinical characteristics of external location of eyelid, multiple numbers of lesions, or anterior blepharitis, eyelash epilation should be performed to identify the presence of Demodex mites.
Study finds novel pathway, enzyme responsible for thrombosis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Researchers have identified a potential new signaling pathway and enzyme that may help further the understanding of blood clot formation in chronic kidney disease patients and ultimately be targeted for therapeutic purposes. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at a higher risk of clotting (thrombosis) than patients with normal...
Image of the Month: Visualization of an easier, more effective way to study gene function

Baylor College of Medicine researchers, Dr. Koen Venken, Dr. Herman Dierick, Dr. Nick Matinyan (now at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine) and colleagues have turned the study of the function of genes and mutations into an easier, faster and more efficient screening process. They developed a system of drug-based markers for the selection or counter selection of genes that is estimated to be at least 10 times faster than the traditional approach.
Researchers boost human mental function with brain stimulation during new study

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): In a pilot human study, researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital have shown that it's possible to improve specific human brain functions related to self-control and mental flexibility by merging artificial intelligence with targeted electrical brain stimulation. Alik Widge,...
One Major Effect Coffee Has on Your Kidneys, New Study Says

The health benefits of coffee continue to be discovered—and now, it looks like we can add another notable one to the list. A new study has just been published in the official journal of the National Kidney Foundation, after researchers took a new approach to understanding how coffee might help prevent an extremely painful condition that impacts a reported 15% of the population.
Implications of Study Results Investigating Long-term Aspirin Use, Kidney Disease Progression

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the implications of study results assessing long-term aspirin use and the progression of kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation at...
Study: Recommended approach for preventing blood clots after stent placement may not be as beneficial as once thought

Newswise — BOSTON – Each year, one million Americans undergo percutaneous coronary intervention after a heart attack, or to alleviate symptoms of chest pressure. Current American Heart Association guidelines recommend that patients who undergo PCI, a minimally invasive procedure to open clogged arteries, be prescribed dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) to prevent blood clots, and that they continue using the combination of aspirin and a second antiplatelet medication for at least one year after the procedure with continuation of DAPT beyond one year for patients with acceptable bleeding risk. The guidelines still in place today are based on previous research, including the DAPT Study — a large clinical trial of patients undergoing PCI with a stent in 2009-2011 that found using DAPT beyond one year after PCI decreased ischemic events but posed a higher risk of bleeding. Questions have since been raised on whether the evidence is representative of real-world populations and practice patterns that have changed over time.
Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias Reduces Social Activity

Newswise — Despite the belief that early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is crucial, a new Rutgers study found that the diagnosis may unintentionally impact social relationships and activity. The study, published in the journal Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, examined how receiving a recent diagnosis of Alzheimer’s...
Retinoid Therapy May Improve Vision in People with Rare Genetic Disorder, According to Study in Mice from University of Maryland School of Medicine and NIH

Newswise — Using data generated from patients and mice with genetic mutation for the disorder Usher syndrome, researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute (NEI), and National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), documented the natural history of vision impairment in patients and identified the cell mechanism behind progressive vision loss.
Research uncovers new insights on ALS and points to a potentially promising treatment strategy

Newswise — BOSTON – New research provides a better understanding of the mechanisms behind the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and points to a potential treatment strategy. The work was led by investigators at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and is published in Molecular Neurobiology.
November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality. Newswise — Bethesda, MD (November 10, 2021) – The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body mass index and increased risk for early-onset colorectal cancer, and a population study on proton pump inhibitors and all-cause mortality. Key topics from the issue also include irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, artificial intelligence in GI, endoscopy, statins and liver cancer, and more.
Study encourages cautious approach to CRISPR therapeutics

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Nov 11, 2021 – A comprehensive study—conducted by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and other groups—has shown that gene editing, specifically gene knockout (KO), with CRISPR -Cas9 can favor cells with mutated forms of genes linked to cancer. The findings highlight the need to monitor patients undergoing CRISPR-Cas9-based gene therapy for cancer-related mutations. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.
