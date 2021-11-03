CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equation predicts chronic kidney disease risk based on readily available information

By American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
Newswise
 8 days ago

Investigators found that the Kidney Disease Risk Equation can predict a patient’s likelihood of developing chronic kidney disease, based on readily available information. Results from the study will be presented online at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7. San Diego (November 4, 2021) — Using data from 1.1...

Coffee can jump start your morning, but it may have adverse effects on your kidneys. In a recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, researchers from Johns Hopkins found that select metabolites associated with coffee could negatively affect kidney health and contribute to chronic kidney disease.
The FDA is currently reviewing a New Drug Application for vadadustat in this patient population, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date has been set for March 29, 2022. Several posters at the American Society of Nephrology 2021 Kidney Week reinforce positive safety data with the use of vadadustat in patients with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a press release from Akebia.1.
Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the established understanding of how the use of aspirin impacts the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation...
Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer at Karolinska University Hospital, Karolinska Institutet, discusses his presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 on vascular aging in chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Peter Stenvinkel, MD, PhD, FASN, full professor and senior lecturer in the...
Researchers have identified a potential new signaling pathway and enzyme that may help further the understanding of blood clot formation in chronic kidney disease patients and ultimately be targeted for therapeutic purposes. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are at a higher risk of clotting (thrombosis) than patients with normal...
At any given time, an estimated 15% of the US adult population has chronic kidney disease (CKD). It manifests as reduced kidney function to below 60% of its normal range (estimated glomerular filtration rate < 60 mL/min/1.73 m2) or by spillage of protein into the urine. The many causes of CKD include diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, and cystic kidney diseases. CKD is an irreversible malady with no known cure, and it invariably worsens over time. CKD is associated with higher mortality risks as it advances. If the patient does not die of cardiovascular or infectious events, end-stage renal disease ensues and the patient requires maintenance dialysis therapy or kidney transplantation to survive.
Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses next steps in research investigating the benefits of aspirin in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, on her presentation at...
Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, discusses her presentation at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2021 on the association between long-term aspirin use and the progression of kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University...
Everyone is at risk for vascular disease, and with Nov. 9 being National Diabetes Heart Connection Day, it’s important to understand the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options, especially for those with diabetes. Twin brother vascular surgeons, Dr. Arash Keyhani and Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, unpack what Houstonians need to know about vascular disorders to assess their potential risk factors.
Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Dr Bakris, I understand that you were an instrumental part of the paper called FIDELIO-DKD. Could you enlighten us a little on this?. George L. Bakris, MD: Yes, I was a principal investigator, but Dr Agarwal was a key part of the executive committee designing this trial. We’re both to blame, or to be congratulated.
Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, discusses the relationship between uremia and chronic kidney disease. In a Pharmacy Times® interview, Despoina Manousaki, MD, PhD, pediatric endocrinologist and assistant professor at CHU Sainte-Justine Research Centre, spoke about her 2021 ASN Kidney Week presentation...
More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks. Most kidney stones have a yellowish appearance, but they can come in almost any color. The surface of stones can be either smooth or jagged.
Researchers have identified several metabolites in the blood whose levels are altered by coffee consumption. Levels of 3 of these coffee-related metabolites were significantly associated with individuals’ risk of developing chronic kidney disease. Newswise — Washington, DC (November 4, 2021) — Food and beverages may have important effects on kidney...
Daily treatment with oral daprodustat was noninferior to standard erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) for both increasing hemoglobin levels and for cardiovascular safety in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both those who are dialysis dependent and those who are not, in a pair of phase 3 randomized trials that together included more than 6800 patients.
Kal Patel, MD, is CEO and Co-Founder of BrightInsight. He has over 20 years of experience in pharma, medtech and regulated digital health. Sixty percent of U.S. adults have a chronic disease such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease or diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people have two or more chronic conditions, increasing the complexity around successfully managing them.
Pregnancy complicated by CKD is currently not fully understood topic. Outcome of pregnancy in patients with CKD is related to impaired glomerular filtration rate and the degree of proteinuria. In our study we evaluated the association of serum creatinine level and proteinuria with both maternal and fetal outcomes in the cohort of 84 pregnant patients with CKD. In CKD group we confirmed negative correlation of highest serum creatinine level in pregnancy to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001). Likewise, negative correlation of preconception serum creatinine to fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and gestation period (p value 0.002). Negative correlation of proteinuria to gestation period (p value"‰<"‰0.001) and fetal weight (p value"‰<"‰0.001) was also demonstrated. CKD is serious risk factor for pregnancy outcome. Proteinuria and serum creatinine level should be examined before pregnancy and regularly monitored during pregnancy. Higher serum creatinine levels and higher proteinuria predispose to shorter gestation period and lower birth weight of the neonate.
The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
