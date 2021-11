Enjoy watching the Priscilla Block "Just About Over You" music video that reached the Hot 20 Country count down . . . The Priscilla Block Just About Over You song was was released as a single on October 9, 2020 from her debut self-titled EP. Originally from Raleigh, NC as one of five children, Priscilla moved to Nashville to pursue music shortly after high school. In Nashville, the affable, hardworking, student of life worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, then a chance encounter with her idol – Taylor Swift – was the sign she needed to dive all the way in on her music.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO