Gabby Barrett has released a new song. “Pick Me Up” is one of four new tracks added to the extended version of her album, Gold Mine. About co-writing the song, she said, “I didn’t really have a song in my repertoire that was laid-back-Country… a riding down the backroads, while listening to George Strait-type of song. I had to pay homage to George Strait because I feel like I’m being adopted into the Texas family with my husband being from Texas.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO