Trisha Yearwood And Jill Biden Team Up For Food Network Thanksgiving Special

Jill Biden was photographed alongside President Joe Biden as the couple made their way to fly out of Washington, D.C., Saturday morning. Masked up, the president and first lady departed the White House, headed to Rehoboth Beach, Del. For the quick flight, Dr. Biden dressed in a chic, fall-ready look, sporting a khaki jacket over a cozy, cream-colored sweater tucked into a black leather knee-length skirt. She added an assortment of gold jewelry including earrings, a dainty necklace and bracelets, and pulled things together with a pair of black suede boots that hit just below the knee. The classic silhouette, which she styled with black hosiery, featured a rounded toe and walkable block heel. The 70-year-old New Jersey native showed off the same style in a light brown colorway earlier this week while in Naples, Italy, where she gave a talk to students. Shop the fall-appropriate shoe look for yourself ahead. To Buy: Steve Madden Ninny Boot, $190; nordstrom.com To Buy: Christian Louboutin Cavalika 85 Suede Knee High Boot, $1,495; mytheresa.com To Buy: Vince Cameo Phranzie Knee High Boot, $229; nordstrom.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Jill Biden’s style through the years.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO