Trisha Yearwood And Jill Biden Team Up For Food Network Thanksgiving Special

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrisha Yearwood is teaming up with First Lady Jill Biden for a new Food Network special to usher in the holiday season. A White House Thanksgiving finds Yearwood in Washington,...

wivr1017.com

Comments / 45

Riley Sr Gene
5d ago

The Brooks sucking up for more money, I have no time for Garth and her ,I been done with him since the election

Reply(3)
42
Janet Rovak
4d ago

Well not be watching! Haven’t liked the Brooks sense she broke up his First marriage, they been washed up for years

Reply
20
Guest
4d ago

Well, now that I know Trisha supports Biden, she’s on my negative list

Reply
33
