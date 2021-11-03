CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bits And Pieces: LoCash

Cover picture for the articleLoCash has teamed up with MTN DEW to reward fans who explore the great outdoors, including a Woods Or...

WNCY

New Music From LOCASH

New music from our fiends LOCASH out today! Give a listen to Beach Boys from the new EP Woods & Water. Here’s the story behind the song, the boys look a little warmer in the video than they did on Thankgiving Day 2015 at Lambeau Field!
‘A little bit of everything’ on vinyl

If the sizable DIY music scene in Eugene indicates anything, it’s this: The people who live here love music. This includes people who love the warm sounds of vinyl that capture more grit from the bands that recorded them, and for older bands, the authentic sounds of songs on their intended medium. For music nerds who already have a record collection three shelves strong, Eugene is a good place to be. Here we are lucky to be home to three record stores: the two story entertainment media center Epic Seconds, the intimate brick and window-faced shop named Moon Rock Records and a small colorful house-like store called House of Records.
Bits and Pieces 10.28.21

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in East Hampton will present a piano concert by Salome Jordania on Sunday afternoon at 4. The program will include piano music by the late Redjeb Jordania, a new composition by Stephen Dickman dedicated to Redjeb, and classical selections from Ms. Jordania’s repertoire. Redjeb, who lived...
LOCASH Partners With MTN DEW For “Woods Or Water” Getaway

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Inspired by their WOODS & WATER – EP out Friday (11/5), chart-topping BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records’ rowdy outliers LOCASH are teaming up with MTN DEW to reward fans who explore the great outdoors, including a Woods Or Water Getaway and a newly-launched Spotify playlist. Pre-add / pre-save WOODS & WATER – EP here.
#Woods Water
See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
Dolly Parton Rocks Social Media With Rare Photo Of Husband

Dolly Parton got a big reaction on social media when she posted a very rare photo of her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean, on Instagram on Tuesday (November 2nd). The photo is a throwback of the couple holding hands with the caption, “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does.” Carl's t-shirt has been photoshopped to feature Dolly's picture.
Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
Bits And Pieces: Jordan Davis & Miranda Lambert

Jordan Davis was presented with a gold plaque for his hit single “Buy Dirt,” featuring country superstar Luke Bryan, on Tuesday (October 26th). He shared the moment with his co-writers Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, and his brother, Jacob Davis. “Buy Dirt” has been in the Top Five on the Country Songs Chart for five consecutive weeks.
Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Lori Harvey On Instagram

Congratulations are in store for fashion diva and entrepreneur Lori Harvey! A friend of mine was excited to know that she launched her very own skincare line SKN by Lori Harvey. When she went to buy a few items, every single product is SOLD OUT! I guess that’s a good thing and I’m sure Lori is proud of that being it was her first beauty line that she launched just a few weeks back!
Brad Paisley Compares His New Bourbon To Songwriting

Later this month, Brad Paisley enters a new venture as he launches American Highway Bourbon. The whiskey itself has its own story. It was aged in barrels stored in a 53-foot semi-truck-trailer that followed his 2019 tour. So, it went everywhere he went for 7,314 miles and across 25 states, from coast to coast.
Snaffle Bit mystery — now solved!

Above is a closeup of the Snaffle Bit Blaze. After much searching, the author and his colleagues finally have solved a mystery which has been elusive for years. Below, these bear tracks imprinted in the ash. The tracks are of a mother bear and two cubs. After our three adventures...
Art Explorers presents Bits & Pieces

Art Explorers presents their annual November show, Bits & Pieces ~ art in pandemic times. We are celebrating their resilience with this show, featuring 36 artists who kept working through the pandemic. They have created new prints, photographs, collages, paintings, ceramics, as well as a new line of silkscreened t-shirts. Please mask up and come see us on First Friday, November 5th, 5 to 8 p.m. at 333 N. Franklin St. in Fort Bragg.
Bits And Pieces: Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray & More!

Maddie & Tae have released their new song, “Madness,” which is available everywhere. “Madness” was written by the duo's Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr, with Jessie Jo Dillon and Zach Kale, and is the latest look at Maddie & Tae’s upcoming album. Michael Ray has released the video for the...
