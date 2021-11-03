CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z Shares 'The Harder They Fall' Poster As His First Instagram Post Ever

AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker launches his official account on the photo-sharing platform just days after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. AceShowbiz - Jay-Z is finally on Instagram. When launching his official account on the photo-sharing platform, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker shared...

www.aceshowbiz.com

Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jay-Z's Instagram account is deactivated after single post

After less than a day, Hova is ova Instagram. Rap mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, but his account was later deactivated after a single post. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper had quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform. His only...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
HOT 97

Jay-Z Is Officially Back On Instagram

This has been a long time coming but it has finally happened! Jay-Z is officially back on Instagram. The Brooklyn native came back to the social media platform to post the poster for the upcoming movie “The Harder They Fall”, in which he created two songs for the movie’s soundtrack.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Jay-Z deletes his Instagram after less than two days on the platform

One day after Jay-Z made headlines for joining Instagram, the rapper and business mogul has seemingly deleted his account. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, joined the social media platform on Tuesday and gained 1.7 million by Wednesday morning. He also became the only person his wife, Beyoncé, followed – and only followed her in return.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Jay-Z Drops 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss

Jay-Z has dropped the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Kid Cudi, Koffee and more artists team up for the set. Jay-Z appears on some of the tracks, including “King Kong Riddim” alongside Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and BackRoad Gee. He also teamed up with Kid Cudi for “Guns Go Bang,” which was used in a trailer for the film. The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Friends Rise to the Occasion With ‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack: Album Review

Though he hasn’t been completely out of the public eye, or ear, there hasn’t been much Jay-Z to go around lately. Sure, he was featured on Pharrell and Jay Electronica tracks in 2020 and popped up on Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and Jay Electronica records this year, on the way to this weekend’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. For all of those mentions, though, we’d only gotten about 15 minutes of Hova rap and rhyme time in three years. For the soundtrack to first-time director Jeymes Samuel’s bloody Spaghetti Western update, “The Harder They Fall,” Jay-Z helped turn the...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Album Stream: ‘The Harder They Fall’ [ft. JAY-Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kid Cudi, & More]

Netflix‘s Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ boasts an all-star cast on-screen and its accompanying soundtrack is following suit. Co-produced by JAY-Z and the film’s director Jeymes Samuel, the hard-hitting compilation arrives via Roc Nation in partnership with Netflix. The soundtrack features contributions from an eclectic list of names such as...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Unveils "The Harder They Fall" OST Ft. Conway, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss & More

There's been a lot of talk surrounding Netflix's upcoming film The Harder They Fall. For those who aren't necessarily into Westerns, then you might be pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the soundtrack. Curated by Jay-Z, the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall includes two new records from the Brooklyn rapper, along with contributions from other incredible artists. Jay locks in with Kid Cudi on the single, "Guns Go Band" while later connecting with Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and rising UK star BackRoad Gee for the single, "King Kong Riddim."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

JAY-Z Joined, Then Deleted, Instagram

Well, that didn't last very long. A day after JAY-Z officially joined Instagram, the 51-year-old rapper deleted his profile on the social media service on Wednesday. JAY had already amassed 1.8 million followers as of Wednesday morning. In his since-gone first post, which he shared on both his feed and...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Jay-Z Is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week, but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably at the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which premieres on Netflix on November 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife, Beyoncé, who famously did not follow anyone on the ‘gram. However, that changed tonight, as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions, which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
Billboard

Jay-Z Launches an Instagram Account

Jay-Z, the billionaire hip-hop superstar, Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and father, is now the proud owner of an Instagram account. The Brooklyn-born businessman and rapper, born Shawn Carter, quietly launched a profile on Insta. Hov got his latest venture underway with a single post, the poster art for Jeymes Samuel’s...
INTERNET

