Jay-Z's Instagram account is deactivated after single post

By Scott Stump
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter less than a day, Hova is ova Instagram. Rap mogul Jay-Z joined Instagram on Wednesday, but his account was later deactivated after a single post. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper had quickly amassed more than 2 million followers in just about 12 hours on the platform....

www.aol.com

Comments / 39

TheTruthTeller
6d ago

🧐Tell #PayZ to come back to Brooklyn/NYC, and help with get these kids minds & lives out of danger✌️

Reply(11)
13
