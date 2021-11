Mark Hoppus knows music. After all, he’s one third of Blink-182, the pop-punk band which exploded in 1999 with hits like “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things,” and that—despite breakups, makeups, and member shake-ups—remains a prominent part of the millennial cultural lexicon. What the bassist and singer did not know when shopping for a home in Los Angeles with his wife Skye Hoppus back in 2004, was anything about the architect Harold “Hal” Levitt. It was only after the couple fell in love with and purchased a midcentury-modern house by Levitt that they learned about his legacy.

