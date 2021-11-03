CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Halestorm To Stream 2021 Concert Next Month

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalestorm have announced a one-night-only streaming concert on December 23rd called “Happy Hale-i-Days.” The concert was filmed in September...

antiMUSIC

Puscifer TV Coming Next Month

Puscifer have announced that they will be launching Puscifer TV, an online repository featuring on-demand purchases/rentals of previously unreleased concert films and rarities, with the first batch of released on November 12th. The first titles that will be offered include "Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti," "Billy D and The Hall...
TV & VIDEOS
wfav951.com

U2 Drops First New Song Since 2019

U2 is back with its first new song since 2019. Pitchfork reported the track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” will be featured in the animated musical feature, Sing 2, which opens on December 22nd. Bono voiced the film's character “Clay Calloway,” who is described as “a reclusive lion rock star.”
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey Announce Joint 2022 Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey will join forces early next year for a major 29-city club and theater tour. The trek launches on January 21st at Chicago's House Of Blues and winds down on March 5th in Indio, California's Fantasy Casino. Rolling Stone reported, “Like Mammoth WVH,...
CHICAGO, IL
wfav951.com

Rock Quick Coldplay + Gorillaz!

COLDPLAY RELEASES LIVE EP: Following Coldplay’s venue-opening show at Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena last month, the band have today (Nov. 5th) released an exclusive Live EP from the performance to Amazon Music. The four-track EP, Live From Climate Pledge Arena, features the band’s classic tracks “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You” alongside two songs from their new album, Music Of The Spheres. The concert film of the Climate Pledge Arena show – which was streamed live to more than a million viewers worldwide via Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch – will also be released to Prime Video on November 12th.
ROCK MUSIC
Garden City Telegram

‘America’s Sweethearts’ next community concert on Saturday

Southwest Kansas Community Concerts will be presenting its third concert of the season with "America's Sweethearts" performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Horace Good Middle School’s Clifford Hope auditorium. This harmony ensemble sings a wide range in its repertoire from WWII to Great American Songbook favorites. Tickets are available...
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Astroworld Live: Travis Scott concert to stream Friday on Apple Music

Travis Scott is taking his Astroworld festival performance around the globe. La Flame’s concert on Friday at Houston’s NRG Park will be streamed live on Apple Music to 167 countries and regions. The “Sicko Mode” rapper’s show will begin 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Scott also announced Thursday he’s dropping new music at midnight and unveiled the cover art on Instagram, which reads, in part, “The true dystopia is here.”
HOUSTON, TX
wfav951.com

The Weeknd & Post Malone Announce First-Ever Collaboration

The Weeknd and Post Malone have announced a joint collaboration. Both posted a snippet of a new song to their Instagram pages. You can hear them singing over a pop beat, with Malone saying, “I got one comin' all the way you want right now,” and then The Weeknd chimes in with: “You're a stain on my legacy.”
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Journey’s Steve Perry Back With First Christmas Album

Former-Journey frontman Steve Perry released his first Christmas collection, titled, The Season, today (November 5th.) The album features eight newly recorded holiday classics — including such jazz-based standards as “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “Silver Bells.”. Steve Perry spoke about the new album, explaining, “All the...
MUSIC

