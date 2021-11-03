Frederick County grand jury indicts two

Buy Now The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Steet as seen from the roof of the Patrick Center. Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Grand Jury recently handed down indictments against a man accused of sexually abusing a minor and a woman who reportedly struck a teenager.

Daniel L. James, 39, of Frederick, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor, online court records show. Charging documents allege he’d been sending sexually suggestive text message for about 10 months since October 2020 to a 14-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to get her to engage in sexual behavior with him, too. It was not immediately clear from court records whether James is in jail.

Nicka S. Dawkins, 35, of Frederick, faces charges of second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. Charging documents allege she punched a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the face, pulled her hair and threw water on her Oct. 6, leading the teen to be hospitalized with a nose injury. Dawkins was released on $5,000 bail Oct. 8, online court records indicate.

The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s office noted in a press release that an indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.