MEDIA COURTHOUSE – A 16-year-old boy was formally arraigned on homicide and related charges Monday for the September 2020 shooting death of 21-year-old Wynear Taylor. Amir Taft is being charged as an adult in the shooting that took place on the afternoon of Sept. 26, 2020. In addition to homicide, he is charged with murder in the first and third degree, possession of a weapon, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor and conspiracy.

MEDIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO