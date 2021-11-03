America Kicking Off Final Run Of The Year

The Fresh Fridays team announces the final programming for its kick-off event, “Best Night Ever.” The first of downtown Sarasota’s elevated first-Friday events initiative seeks to offer residents and visitors dynamic opportunities to engage with the city’s diverse food, music, and cultural assets, reactivating downtown Sarasota as a hub for nightlife, entertainment and recreation. From 8pm - 11pm on Friday, November 5, Lemon Avenue and State Street will be closed to vehicles for the pedestrian-only event. Free food tastings will be provided throughout the event zone courtesy of Cask & Ale, Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi, Duval’s Fresh. Local. Seafood., and Serenity Wellness & Smoothie Café. Guests can also purchase their favorite refreshments from participating restaurants within the event zone. Several live music options will also be spread throughout the two-block event zone that cater to a wide variety of preferences, including a jazz guitar duo, a Country cover band, and a DJ spinning contemporary and classic hits. The vibrant block party will be glowing in a dazzling digital light display, making this a comprehensive event for the senses. The first 500 guests will receive a Fresh Fridays cup to go along with other party favors, and guests are encouraged to utilize the Fresh Fridays step-and-repeat photo set up to get their photos taken.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO